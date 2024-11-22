The United States seeks to sell Google, notably Chrome, in a search monopoly case





The US Justice Department has asked a judge to force Google to divest its Chrome browser and, if necessary, its Android mobile operating system, in a bold relief request aimed at limiting the group's power over search in line.

In a proposal filed Wednesday evening, the DoJ argued that the divestitures would free the search market from Google's long-standing grip. Prosecutors also sought to impose restrictions on how the company trains artificial intelligence models.

Shares fell about 6 percent on Thursday.

The broad request follows a ruling this year by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who found that Google had developed an illegal monopoly in online search by spending billions of dollars on exclusive deals with wireless carriers. , browser developers and device manufacturers, especially Apple.

It will be up to the judge to ultimately decide what remedies to impose on Google. If passed, the requested relief would constitute a historic victory for the DoJ's antitrust unit, which, under the leadership of Jonathan Kanter, has cracked down on anticompetitive behavior throughout the economy, with a particular focus on big technologies.

The playing field is not level because of Google's behavior, and Google's quality reflects ill-gotten gains from an illegally acquired advantage, prosecutors said in the filing. The remedy must fill this gap and deprive Google of these advantages.

Google said the proposed solutions, which the DoJ is largely seeking to keep in place for 10 years, were staggering. They would break up a range of Google products beyond search and curb its investments in AI, he said. Rather than focusing on the contracts at the heart of the case, the DoJ chose to promote a radical interventionist agenda that would harm Americans and their global technological leadership, Google added.

Prosecutors have argued that Google's control over key means of search engine distribution, such as its Chrome browser and Android operating system, poses a significant challenge to suppressing anticompetitive behavior.

Divesting Chrome would allow Google's competitors to seek distribution partnerships currently unavailable, the DoJ said.

Under the proposal, Google would be barred from owning a browser, from re-entering the browser market for five years after selling Chrome, and from owning or investing in competitors in search, AI-based products. on queries or advertising technology. He must divest those stakes within six months, prosecutors suggested.

The DoJ argued that Google should divest Android if behavioral remedies, such as prohibiting the group from using the operating system to promote its search services, fail to stop anti-competitive behavior.

Through its illegal behavior, Google accumulated an impressive amount of data over many years, at the expense of its competitors, prosecutors added.

They demanded that Google make its search index, along with user and ad data, available to current and potential competitors at marginal cost at no cost for 10 years, with privacy protections.

The group should also give publishers, websites and others the option not to use their content to train large language models or present it as AI-generated material, according to the filing.

Prosecutors asked the judge that Google stop paying billions of dollars a year to partners such as Apple to make Google's search engine the default on web browser contracts that are at the heart of the legal challenge . Google's contracts totaled more than $26 billion in 2021 alone, of which about $20 billion went to Apple, helping to cement Google as the default search engine in its Safari browser.

Alphabet, Google's parent company, has vowed to appeal the liability ruling and will likely also fight the remedial ruling, which could prolong the complex and high-stakes proceedings for years. The company, which handles more than 90 percent of online queries, argued that it faced tough competition in the sector and that its success was due to the quality of its products.

Google offers Chrome and its Android operating system for free, using them as loss leaders to promote its search and connected advertising business, which generates the vast majority of its revenue.

If Google were ultimately forced to divest Chrome, it would lose control of the world's most used browser, which represents nearly two-thirds of the US market.

Recommended

Its lawyers say splitting up Chrome would harm consumers because few other companies have the capacity to invest the billions per year needed to keep the browser secure and competitive with rivals, such as Apple's Safari, while by providing it for free.

Mehta is expected to rule on the corrective measures by mid-2025. But the case and the rest of the Biden administration's antitrust crackdown on Big Tech enter a highly uncertain period as President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January and installs his own enforcers.

It's unclear whether the new administration will continue to enforce the same harsh measures as the current one, or whether it will take a more lenient approach toward Google and other powerful tech companies.

The Google case is one of several antitrust actions brought against Big Tech by US regulators in recent years. Apple, which was also sued by the DoJ, appeared in a US federal court in New Jersey on Wednesday, where its lawyers argued that the judge should dismiss a lawsuit against the iPhone maker for its alleged monopolization of the smartphone market .

Lawsuits are also pending against Meta and Amazon, and antitrust regulators at the Federal Trade Commission plan to investigate Microsoft's cloud businesses.

Additional reporting by Michael Acton in San Francisco

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/24c04972-ad17-4c3e-837e-b25668339f6e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos