UK does not say whether Netanyahu will be arrested after ICC warrant issued | political news





The home secretary has refused to say whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be arrested if he lands on British soil after an international arrest warrant was issued.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants Thursday for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the war in Gaza.

But Yvette Cooper said the ICC, of ​​which Britain is a member, was independent and the government respected it, but “it would not be appropriate for me to comment” on the processes involved.

“We have always respected the importance of international law, but most of the cases they pursue are not part of the UK's legal process,” she told Sky News.

“What I can say is clearly the UK government’s position is that we believe we should focus on a ceasefire in Gaza.”

But Emily Thornberry, Labor chair of parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, told Sky News: “If Netanyahu comes to the UK, our obligation under the Rome Convention will be to arrest him on an ICC warrant.”

“It’s not really a question of ‘should’, but we have to do it because we are members of the ICC.”

The government said after winning elections in July that it would not oppose the ICC's power to issue warrants.

An arrest warrant was also issued by the ICC for Hamas leader Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al Masri, the mastermind behind the October 7 attack on Israel, on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel claimed that al-Masri was murdered earlier this year, but the ICC said it could not confirm this and issued an arrest warrant.

Image: Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant (right) have arrest warrants issued for them. File photo: Reuters

Netanyahu's office said the warrants against him and Gallant were “anti-Semitic” and that Israel “rejects with disgust this outrageous and false action.”

Neither Israel nor the United States are members of the ICC. Israel rejects the court's jurisdiction and denies war crimes in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden called the warrants against Israeli leaders “absurd”, adding: “Whatever the ICC implies, there is no equivalency between Israel and Hamas.”

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant were a “sign of shame” for the ICC.

The Representative Council of British Jews said the ICC's decision sent a “horrible message”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday he would invite Netanyahu to Hungary and guarantee that the arrest warrant “will not be complied with.”

But France and Italy have said they will arrest Netanyahu if he comes to their countries.

Read more: Satellite images show Hamas in northern Gaza Strip ready for Gaza ceasefire ‘immediately’

Use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:52 Why was a warrant issued for your arrest?

The ICC said it had originally applied for arrest warrants for the three men for the crimes last May and announced Thursday that it had rejected Israel's protests and issued arrest warrants.

In an update, the ICC said it found “reasonable grounds to believe” that Netanyahu and Gallant are “criminally responsible” for the alleged crimes.

The court stated that this includes “war crimes such as starvation as a method of war and crimes against humanity such as murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.”

It is the first time a sitting leader of a major Western ally has been charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity at the World Court of Justice.

