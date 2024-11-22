Bob Casey concedes to Dave McCormick in US Senate race





As Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate election recount continued Thursday, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey acknowledged his re-election bid.

In a video posted to social media, Casey said he called Republican Dave McCormick to congratulate him on his election to represent Pennsylvania.

Casey thanked his family, supporters, campaign staff and Senate staff.

He added, “But most of all, I want to thank the people of Pennsylvania for allowing me the privilege of serving them for 28 consecutive years in public office as Auditor General, State Treasurer and State Senator -United. Thank you for your trust in me. During all these years, Pennsylvania has been the honor of my life.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their website.

During my tenure, I have been guided by an inscription on the Finance Building in Harrisburg: Every public service is a trust, given in faith and accepted with honor.

Thank you for your trust in me all these years, Pennsylvania. It was the honor of my life. pic.twitter.com/RSXEFwdge8

— Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 21, 2024

A statewide recount shows no signs of narrowing the gap, and Casey's campaign has suffered repeated blows in court.

The Associated Press called the race for McCormick on November 7, concluding that there were not enough ballots left to count in the areas Casey was winning for him to take the lead. As of Thursday, McCormick was leading by about 16,000 votes.

McCormick's response

McCormick released the following statement:

“Senator Bob Casey has dedicated his career to improving our Commonwealth. Dina and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Senator Casey, Terese and their family for their decades of service, hard work and personal sacrifice.

“I am so honored to represent every citizen of Pennsylvania in the United States Senate and I will fight for you every day. Thank you!”

Automatic recount for PA US Senate race

WHY IS A RECOUNT CARRIED OUT? Any statewide race in Pennsylvania decided by 0.5% or less is automatically recounted. McCormick has a 0.2% lead over Casey. Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt announced last week that unofficial results from the Nov. 5 general election for U.S. Senate had triggered a legally required statewide recount.

TOTAL VOTES:

McCormick: 3,398,632 votes, 48.8% Casey: 3,382,290 votes, 48.6% Margin: 16,342 votes

Please note that the numbers on the interactive map below are updated automatically and may not match the current totals shown here.

RECOUNT SCHEDULE | Some counties in Pennsylvania, such as Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, began the recount on Monday, November 18. The deadline for counties to begin their recounts was Wednesday, November 20.

WHEN DOES THE COUNT ENDS | The recount must be completed by noon on Tuesday, November 26.

DIFFERENT MACHINES | Counties must use different machines for recounts than those used on Election Day.

POORLY DATED BALLOT | The Pennsylvania Supreme Court reiterated Monday that ballots with missing or inaccurate dates written on the return envelope CANNOT be counted. NBC News reports that the number of ballots statewide matching that description could be in the thousands.

RESULTS REPORT | Counties must report the results of their recounts to the Pennsylvania Secretary of State by noon on Wednesday, November 27.

PUBLIC DISSEMINATION OF RESULTS | The results of the recount will not be released until Wednesday, November 27.

COST | The State Department estimates the cost of the recount will exceed $1 million in taxpayer funds.

Don't see the interactive map above? Click here.

Campaign Statements

McCormick's communications director, Elizabeth McCormick, released the following statement:

“Senator-elect McCormick is very pleased with this decision and looks forward to being sworn in in a few weeks.”

Tiernan Donohue, Casey's campaign manager, released this statement:

“Senator Casey is fighting to ensure Pennsylvanians’ voices are heard and to protect their right to participate in our democracy, as he has throughout his career.”

