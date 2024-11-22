UK Championship Snooker 2024: Latest scores, results and fixtures as Ronnie O'Sullivan defends his title





Following the captivating Champion of Champions, the World Snooker Tour heads to York's iconic Barbican for the 2024 British Championships.

Elsewhere, world champion Kyren Wilson has impressed this season, as has Chinese duo Ding and Xiao Guodong.

Everywhere you go there are stars and past winners, all fighting for the top prize of 250,000.

And you can track all the latest scores and results from the 2024 UK Championship below.

When is the UK Championship?

The UK Championship begins on Saturday 23 November and concludes on Sunday 1 December, when the winner will be crowned.

Where is it held?

The Barbican in York, home of the tournament, will host the world's best players for the 19th time.

How to watch the 2024 UK Championship?

You can watch the 2024 British Championships live on Eurosport and stream all the action from every match live on Discovery+.

What is the tournament format?

The 2024 UK Championship matches will be played over 11 frames until the final, which will be played over 19 frames and two sessions.

Who is playing?

The world's top 16 teams will automatically reserve their places in the main draw, and will be joined by 16 qualifiers. Below is a rundown of the 16 players who automatically reserved their spots and the 16 qualifiers.

Jude Trump, Kyren Wilson, Mark Allen, Mark Selby, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Williams, Luca Breshelding, Junhui, Sean Murphy, Gary Wilson, Zhang Anda, Allie Carter, City Jia Hui, John, Chris Wei, Klin, Xiao Guodong, Stephen McGuire, Jack Jones, Jackson Page, Stuart Bingham, Ryan Day, Barry Hawkins, Jack Liszkiu now

WATCH: Thor appears to be asleep after losing to Lisowski in UK Championship qualifiers.

Video source: Eurosport

British Championship scores, results and fixtures

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Barry HawkinsShawn Murphy v Zhao Xintongding Junhui v Robert MilkinsXiao Guodong v David GilbertMark Allen v Jackson PageAli Carter v Ryan Dacy Jiahui v Wu Ismark Selby v Jack LisowskiChris Wakelin v Matthew CeltKairen Wilson v Stephen MaguireLuca Bressel v Jack JonesGary Wilson v Michael HoltJohn Higgins v He GuoqiangJudd Trump v Neil RobertsonMark Williams v Stuart BinghamZhang Anda v Lei Peifan Watch and stream the best snooker action live on Eurosport. And Discovery+

