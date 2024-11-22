



Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced Britain's financial sanctions against high-profile alleged kleptocrats and their key enablers, claiming they were ending the golden age of money laundering.

On Thursday, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Ukrainian billionaire Dmitry Firtash, Angolan former president's daughter Isabel dos Santos and Latvian oligarch Aivars Lembergs. announced sanctions.

Britain has long been criticized by anti-corruption campaigners for its unquestioning attitude towards foreign investors. This approach has come under particular scrutiny since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Conservative British government at the time belatedly attempted to freeze the assets of suspected allies of Vladimir Putin.

Lammy said corruption had been occurring for a long time after the previous government allowed London's role as a money laundering hub to continue.

Susan Hawley, executive director of campaign group Spotlight on Corruption, said: Today's drastic sanctions strengthen the UK's efforts to end impunity for corruption and its role in enabling and harboring dirty money. Sending you a welcome message.

The FCDO said Firtash allegedly extracted hundreds of millions of pounds from Ukraine and hid millions more in the UK property market. Firtash, which previously worked with Russian gas producer Gazprom, has already been sanctioned by other jurisdictions.

Britain also sanctioned his wife, Lada Firtash. The government said she benefited from his corruption and held British assets, including the site of the old Brompton Road tube station, on his behalf. The government also imposed sanctions on Denis Gorbunenko, a UK-based financial fixer who is alleged to have facilitated and facilitated corruption in Firtash.

Dos Santos is accused of embezzling at least $350 million by abusing his position at the state-owned company. Dos Santos was once called the richest woman in Africa. She has been on an Interpol red notice since November 2022 and last month lost her case in the Court of Appeal over a global asset freeze.

Lemberg, one of the richest men in Latvia, is said to have abused his political position to commit bribery and money laundering. He was jailed by a court in Riga, Latvia, last year.

Lammy said: These unscrupulous individuals are selfishly depriving their fellow citizens of much-needed funds for education, healthcare and infrastructure. The tide is turning. The golden age of money laundering is over.

Dos Santos told the Guardian the decision was wrong, unfair and unjustified, adding that it was part of a politically motivated campaign of persecution against me and my family.

She denied misappropriating the money and said: No court has ever found me guilty of corruption or bribery. Rather, the Portuguese court ruled in my favor. [the Angolan] Suspicion of government misappropriation of funds [the state-owned oil company] Sonangol said this was not true.

The British government added that it had not reviewed these documents and information.

Firtash did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lebergs did not immediately respond to a request for comment from his former party.

