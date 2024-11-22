Schools closed due to snow and ice as Storm Butte approaches





Several parts of England were hit with heavy snowfall on Thursday as forecasters warned of Storm Bert's arrival over the weekend.

More than 100 schools across the Scottish Highlands and 30 in north Wales were closed, while around 200 schools in Devon and Cornwall were closed or partially closed due to snow.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of England until Friday, with further warnings for rain and snow due to come into effect this weekend.

It comes as the second storm of the season is set to bring snow, rain and strong winds to parts of England on Saturday.

Storm Bert, named by Ireland's Met ireann, is expected to bring further disruption with wind gusts of 65 to 96 kilometers per hour (40 to 60 mph).

Wind gusts are expected to reach 70mph around the Irish coast.

The Met Office warned of travel disruptions and possible flooding and said more than 100mm of rain could fall in Wales and south-west England.

A yellow weather warning for rain and snow has also been issued for Saturday and Sunday, with yellow warnings for snow and ice in place for parts of the Highlands, Perth, Kinross and Angus.

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for most of Scotland, northern England, western and eastern England and parts of Wales until 10:00 GMT on Friday.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued across Northern Ireland from 15:00 Thursday to 10:00 Saturday.

BBC Weather Watchers/Cloud9Weather

There was heavy snowfall in Devon on Thursday.

On Thursday, the AA warned drivers to check the forecast before hitting the roads and drive with “extreme caution”.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they had received a number of calls about crashes due to the conditions and urged drivers to check the weather before travelling.

Several train services in the area were also canceled due to heavy snowfall.

The AA said it expected a “significant increase” in workload.

In Inverness, bus services have been suspended to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers, tour operator Stagecoach said.

John from BBC Weather Watchers/Carmavy

This furry friend was enjoying the snow in Camavi.

Rain continued to change to snow on Dartmoor and Exmoor early on Thursday morning, but it intensified in the morning, with heavy snow falling at lower elevations as well.

Snow also fell in some areas around the New Forest and South Downs on Thursday morning.

The area of ​​snow, sleet and rain will end in southern England, but heavy snow will continue in northern Scotland until Friday morning.

Wintry showers are also expected to move into parts of north Wales and north-west England later on Thursday and throughout the night.

Temperatures in Tyndrum, Scotland, dropped to minus 10C on Wednesday night, while Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, recorded a low of minus 8.7C, making it the coldest night so far this autumn in the UK.

It was also the coldest night of Northern Ireland's autumn, with Catesbridge recording -3.9 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures will drop sharply again Thursday night as frost and ice become widespread on untreated surfaces.

BBC Weather Watchers/Janey Girl

Heavy snow has blanketed most of Cornwall, as seen here at Halvana Plantation on Bodmin Moor.

Meanwhile, the first yellow cold warning of the season has been issued for most of England until 18:00 on Saturday.

This warning means there is an increased health risk for vulnerable people.

When the weather gets cold, some people may qualify for cold weather benefits. This is a government benefit that helps with fuel costs during unusually cold weather.

Those eligible must already receive certain benefits and meet additional criteria outlined on the government website.

The average temperature in the area should be expected to be below 0C for seven consecutive days or below freezing for seven consecutive days.

People living in England and Wales can check eligibility through the government website.

In Scotland, winter heating payments are available to some people who meet eligibility criteria.

People living in Northern Ireland can check their eligibility using this checker.

