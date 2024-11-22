Trump's proposed tariffs could raise U.S. food prices, analysis finds





Americans say they continue to feel the aftershocks of the highest inflation in four decades, especially at grocery stores, where prices remain 26% higher than before the pandemic. President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs could cause even more financial strain on the nation's food shelves by reigniting rising prices, a recent study suggests.

Although it remains to be seen what he will do as president, ahead of the Nov. 5 election, Trump proposed a 10 percent tariff on all U.S. imports, as well as a 60 percent tariff on products from China. Manufacturers and retailers typically pass on at least some of these costs to customers.

As a result, new high tariffs could lead to higher prices for a range of consumer goods, from everyday items like groceries to less frequent purchases like furniture, according to analysis from Third Way, a left-wing think tank. Trump's tariffs could balloon a typical family's annual grocery budget in 2025 by nearly $200 next year, which would amount to an increase of more than 3 percent, according to Third Way.

“Prices will absolutely increase because the additional costs of the rate increase will be paid by the consumer,” Gabe Horwitz, Third Way's senior vice president of economic programming, told CBS MoneyWatch. “And these price increases are going to be much harder for people at the lower end of the income scale.”

Third Way supported President Joe Biden's economic policies and supported Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, who will become his White House press secretary, disputed the assertion that President-elect Trump's policies would spur inflation.

“During his first term, President Trump instituted tariffs against China that created jobs, spurred investment, and resulted in no inflation. President Trump will move quickly to repair and restore a economy that places American workers by reshoring American jobs, reducing inflation, raising real wages, cutting taxes, reducing regulations and unleashing American energy,” she said in a statement at CBS MoneyWatch.

To be sure, the timing and magnitude of any new tariffs imposed once Trump takes office is unclear. Brian Peck, an adjunct assistant professor of international trade law at USC, recently told CBS News that the new administration may instead use tariffs primarily as a negotiating tool to gain leverage in trade negotiations.

“If he doesn't like a certain policy practice or initiative, he can use that as leverage to threaten them,” Peck told CBS News' Carter Evans.

Businesses prepare for Trump's proposed rate hikes 02:33

Tariffs are considered a form of regressive taxation, meaning they hit lower-income consumers hardest. In fact, low-income families spend a larger share of their budget on basic necessities like groceries, compared to higher-income families.

Horwitz and a team of economists approximated what an average family of four might buy at the supermarket each week, noting that there can be wide variations from family to family. The researchers compared current average food prices with their potential costs if Trump follows through on his proposal to add tariffs on all imports.

“We wanted to look specifically at what the tariffs might mean for family budgets,” Horwitz said.

How much more could groceries cost?

The researchers assumed that a weekly trip to the grocery store would include purchasing coffee, beer, shrimp, beef, bananas, avocados, jam and olive oil.

While these may not be typical purchases for every family, the researchers focused on regular consumer goods for which the United States relies heavily on imports, or does not produce at all in the country.

Trump's tariffs would likely cause families to spend at least $3.57 more each week on these groceries, which would amount to an additional $185 per year, an increase of 3.3%. according to Third Way's analysis. The price increases would apply to each of the eight items on the sample grocery list.

Prices of large stores

Consumers could also end up paying more for items purchased less frequently at big-box retail stores like Walmart and Target, Third Way found.

An American company is already reacting to the proposed prices. Shoemaker Steve Madden announced plans to import fewer products made in China into the United States and replace them with items made in other countries.

“We're looking at a potential scenario where we need to move goods out of China more quickly,” CEO Edward Rosenfeld told analysts on a recent earnings conference call. “We have worked hard for several years to expand our factory base and supply capacity to other countries, such as Cambodia, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, etc. »

Families could end up paying $551 more per year at big-box stores, with their spending increasing 14 percent, from $3,754 to $4,305, according to Third Way research.

The cost of shopping at big box stores would increase more dramatically as more products sold at these types of stores are imported from China.

“If you take Trump at his word, the cost of tariffs to low-income families is astronomical,” Horwitz said.

Imposing high new tariffs on other countries could increase economic costs in another way – by inviting countervailing levies on U.S. exports. Oxford Economics predicted Thursday that the Trump administration would impose blanket 30% tariffs on all Chinese imports and that Beijing would retaliate.

“Tariffs cut both ways, and more aggressive tariffs against China will lead to greater retaliation,” Ryan Sweet, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said in a report. “We assume that China will impose 25% tariffs on all US exports, with exemptions for electronic products.”

Oxford also expects the United States to impose a 10 percent tax on metals and automobiles on Japan, which would result in reciprocal tariffs on the same U.S. exports.

Megan Cerullo

Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch who covers topics related to small business, the workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.

