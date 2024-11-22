Vladimir Putin threatens UK with new ballistic missile retaliation





Downing Street accused President Putin of further escalating the conflict by using ballistic missiles with a range of thousands of kilometers towards the city of Dnipro.

Putin has suggested the missiles could be used to attack Kiev's allies, who have allowed Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to attack targets in Russia.

Britain is believed to have allowed Ukrainian forces to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia's Kursk region, while the United States has reportedly allowed ATACMS weapons to be fired at President Putin's national targets.

Putin confirmed earlier this week that Russia had tested a new medium-range weapon in response to Ukraine's attacks on Russian territory with US and British missiles.

Read more: Fears over nuclear target Trident amid rising tensions with Russia

The Russian leader declared that Russia would issue advance warnings before attacking other countries to allow civilians to flee to safety.

President Putin said in a televised speech that on November 21 this year, Russian forces launched a joint attack on one of Ukraine's defense industry facilities in response to the use of long-range weapons by the United States and Britain.

One of the latest Russian intermediate-range missile systems has been tested in combat conditions, this time with a ballistic missile mounted on a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead.

He added: We believe we are entitled to use our weapons against military installations in countries that permit their use on our installations.

Read more:Ukraine should watch not only Putin but also Washington

At Westminster, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: As I understand it, this is the first time Russia has used ballistic missiles with a range of thousands of kilometers in Ukraine.

Number 10 said this was an example of Russia's escalatory behavior.

But the Prime Minister's spokesman added: “This will only strengthen our resolve and help ensure that Ukraine has what it needs to take self-defense measures against Russia's reckless and unlawful aggression.”

The missile's range far exceeds that of the newly approved US- and UK-supplied weapons.

The distance from Moscow to London is around 2,500km, suggesting the new missile's range could pose a threat to the UK.

The Russian military claimed to have shot down two British-made Storm Shadow missiles following reports that weapons debris was found in the Kursk region, which was invaded by Ukrainian forces.

Defense Secretary John Healey previously told a House of Commons committee that Britain had known for months that Russia had been preparing to launch new ballistic missiles.

Healy warned that Ukraine faces a serious moment to defend itself against Putin's invasion, but declined to confirm whether Kiev had permission to use Storm Shadow in Russia.

Downing Street and the Ministry of Defense have repeatedly refused to comment publicly on the use of Storm Shadow.

This puts operational security at risk and ultimately the only person who benefits from such public debate is President Putin, the defense minister told lawmakers.

Healey, citing British intelligence, said Ukraine's front lines were more unstable than at any time since the early days of Russia's full-scale invasion.

At the same time, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the House of Commons that Britain would not be deterred or deterred by Putin's reckless threats to lower the threshold for using nuclear weapons.

Starmer also insisted that any British support for Kiev was consistent with international law and was always for self-defence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/24742508.vladimir-putin-threatens-uk-new-ballistic-missile-retaliation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos