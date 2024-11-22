A social media ban for under-16s in England is currently impossible, minister says | young people





A social media ban for under-16s is not currently in the cards, a minister has said, as teenagers urged the country to follow Australia's lead and reconsider plans to restrict access to sites such as TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat.

Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle is trying to persuade social media platforms to do more to prevent online harm, with new laws calling for heavy fines or even prison sentences if online safety is breached. This is scheduled to come into effect next year. violation.

“There are currently no working programs banning smartphones for children,” he told the Guardian, adding, “That is not my preferred option.”

His comments came as he met a group of teenagers at NSPCC headquarters in London on Thursday. Childline operators handle around 10 calls a day from children who have been harmed by social media.

Youth panelists complained about the addictive nature of the platform, difficulty getting help if their account is hacked, and reporting uncomfortable or distressing content. But none of them called for a ban, warning Kyle that forcing a ban would reduce his social connections, access to support, and safety. Some say teens will find ways to get around the ban, like they did with vaping.

Kyles said earlier this week that the ban had raised concerns among teenagers. Kyle still said he was not ruling out a future ban, depending on evidence about its effectiveness, including whether it would be implemented in Australia as the bill passes parliament.

I am contacting the Australian government to find out what, if any, it is based on. [and] Why do you do that, he said.

He said the main risk he needs to address is the deaths of children due to social media. “I have met parents of children who committed suicide or who incited murder through their online activities,” he said. Many parents have written to me asking to keep this kit out of their children's hands.

He was impressed by the speed at which age verification software is advancing, and said that within a year, just 70% accuracy could keep 70% of children safe from inappropriate content online.

