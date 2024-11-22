New Orleans to host USA Gymnastics Championships, national convention and trade show in 2025 • USA Gymnastics





The nation's premier gymnastics event will be held in New Orleans in 2025. The USA Gymnastics Championships and the USA Gymnastics National Convention and Trade Show will be held in the Crescent City August 7-10.

Held at the Smoothie King Center from August 7-10, the Championships will feature the nation's top junior and senior male and female gymnasts as they compete for national titles and vie to make the U.S. National Team, including Roster for the 2025 World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia, will ultimately be selected. More than 2,500 attendees and exhibitors will take part in the national conference and trade show August 8-10 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

“We are thrilled to host our championships, national convention and trade show in New Orleans,” said Li Li Leung, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics. “The post-Olympic year is when athletes begin their preparation toward 2028, when the Summer Olympics return to the United States for the first time since 1996. With its history as host of sporting events from World class, New Orleans is a great city. setting for our biggest annual event.

New Orleans last hosted the U.S. Championships in 1995, when three-time Olympian John Roethlisberger and Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu were men's and women's all-around champions. The championships were first held in the state in 1977, in Baton Rouge.

“With Team USA winning Olympic team gold for the women and bronze for the men, New Orleans is thrilled to host the first U.S. Gymnastics Championships since the Paris Games,” said Jay Cicero, president and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation. “It's been 30 years since the Sports Foundation hosted the National Championships in 1995 in what is now known as Caesars Superdome, five years before the Smoothie King Center opened. With the rise in local and regional popularity of gymnastics due to the success of the LSU National Champions program, we are looking forward to a large crowd.

The news was announced at the Smoothie King Center in the presence of USA Gymnastics leadership and members of the Louisiana gymnastics and sports communities. Members of the LSU gymnastics team, including 2022 All-American champion Konnor McClain and head coach Jay Clark, were also part of the announcement.

Tickets for the 2025 USA Gymnastics Championships will be announced soon, with information available at usgymchampionships.com.

Thousands expected to attend National Congress

Held in conjunction with the championships, the 2025 USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show is the educational hub of the gymnastics community, providing more than 2,000 attendees with access to valuable educational opportunities, including seminars and live demonstrations. Hundreds of vendors also participate in the trade show, where gymnastics professionals can connect with vendors who provide goods and services to the community.

Visit usagymcongress.com for complete details on the USA Gymnastics National Congress and Trade Show.

