National strategy to prevent plastic pollution: part three of a series on building a circular economy for all

The “National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution: Part Three in a Series on Building a Circular Economy for All” offers an ambitious and equitable approach to reducing and recovering plastics and other materials, as well as preventing plastic pollution harm human health and the environment. .

For decades, the EPA has worked to protect human health and the environment from air and water pollution and from the mismanagement of solid and hazardous wastes created throughout the life cycle of materials. Congress recognized the need for additional action to combat plastic pollution and passed the Save Our Seas 2.0 Act in December 2020. The law directed the EPA to develop a national strategy on plastic pollution. In collaboration with the EPA's “National Recycling Strategy” and the “National Strategy for Reducing Food Loss and Waste and Recycling Organic Materials”, the “National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution” presents opportunities to voluntary and regulatory actions in:

Businesses. University. Industry. Non-governmental organizations. Federal, tribal, state, local, and territorial governments. Consumers.

Together, these U.S. entities could eliminate releases of plastic waste from land and marine sources into the environment by 2040. These opportunities consist of interventions throughout the plastics life cycle to reduce the U.S. contribution to plastic pollution in the environment. The final strategy reflects input from many interested parties, including public input from nearly 92,000 comment letters from federal, tribal, territorial, state and local governments; industrial and commercial organizations; community and national non-governmental organizations; academics and individuals.

In the “National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution,” the EPA recognizes the need to implement a circular economy approach for all. Communities concerned with environmental justice may face disproportionate burdens related to plastic production and waste management processes. This is why environmental justice is a central consideration in this strategy. Opportunities for action include assessing and reducing impacts such as those of plastic production and waste management processes on fenced communities and implementing materials management strategies that include justice-minded communities environmental.

The “National Strategy for the Prevention of Plastic Pollution” has six main objectives which aim to combat plastic pollution throughout the life cycle of plastic products:

A. Reduce pollution linked to plastic production.

B. Innovate in the design of materials and products.

C. Reduce waste production.

D. Improve waste management.

E. Improve the capture and elimination of plastic pollution.

F. Minimize LoadsLoads The quantity of pollutants released or deposited in a body of water. and Impacts on waterways and the ocean.

Each goal is followed by opportunities for action that support the United States' transition to a circular approach to materials management, which is restorative or regenerative by design, allows resources to retain their highest value for as long as possible and aims to eliminate waste in the management of plastic products.

Draft national strategy to prevent plastic pollution

In April 2023, the EPA released the “Draft National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution” for public comment. EPA received nearly 92,000 comment letters from industry and trade organizations, national and community NGOs, universities, government agencies (e.g., federal, tribal, state, and local), and individuals.

During the public comment period, EPA asked the public to consider several key questions from the draft strategy during its review and comment:

Which actions are most important and would have the greatest positive impact at local, regional, national and global levels? Consider: What actions can best protect human health and environmental quality? What actions are most important to fight environmental justice and climate change? What are the key steps and milestones necessary to successfully implement the actions of the draft strategy? What are the most important roles and/or actions for federal agencies to lead? Is your organization ready to take action or collaborate with others to implement actions? What factors would your organization consider when determining whether to take action? What are the potential unintended consequences of proposed actions that could impact communities considered overburdened or vulnerable, such as changes in production or management methods? What key metrics and indicators should EPA use to measure progress in reducing plastic and other waste in waterways and oceans? What criteria must processes other than mechanical recycling meet to be considered recycling activities (e.g., plastic-to-plastic outputs are recycled if the output is a product that could be recycled again into another product or to the extent that it can constitute a viable raw material for new plastics)? How should health and environmental impacts be taken into account in these criteria? Are there other actions that should be included in the strategy? Should the EPA expand the scope of the strategy to include marine sources? Should specific types of plastic products be targeted for reduction or reuse in this strategy? Do you have any additional information or recommendations for EPA regarding these or other actions proposed in the draft strategy?

The comment period closed on July 31, 2023. You can visit the docket to view the draft strategy, summary, submitted comments, and other public comment information.

