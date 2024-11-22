Reform UK won surprise seats on Kent County Council and Dartford Borough Council in by-elections.





Britain's Reform Party leader Nigel Farage said his new party would go all out to win Kent County Council (KCC) seats next May after two surprise by-election victories.

Mr Farage said the results were evidence of a new, professional approach to reform.

This result will be a huge shock to the KCC conservatives who were hoping to break expectations and take power at County Hall.

The Conservatives currently hold 59 of the 81 seats in parliament.

The seats on Dartford Borough Council and Kent County Council were previously held by independent Swanscombe and Greenhithe Residents' Association (SGRA) Peter Harman, who died in September.

Independent groups were widely advised to hang on to their seats.

Mr Farage said: Obviously I am very pleased with the results in Kent. We've been doing this since the virtual beginning, and we're even more excited about it because it reflects our new, professional approach.

Now we're going full force into Kent County Council next May and I'll be having dinner in Hythe tonight (November 22nd).

Something is happening outside.

British Reformation Nigel Farage on the Dover Waterfront

The Conservatives came fourth in the KCC and fifth in Dartford Borough Council in a poll conducted yesterday. The calculations were made this morning.

Tory backbencher Cllr Sarah Hudson said: This means Reform UK will win a huge number of seats in next May's election.

Cllr Sarah Hudson, member of Tonbridge and Malling Borough Council and Kent County Council.

It may be a by-election, but it is indicative of the situation. It means that the Conservatives are still unloved and Labor is still unloved.

Reform UK is filling a gap where we need to be and voters are telling us they can't trust any of the things we said we would do but didn't do.

“Immigration has come a long way to our doorstep,” said James Willis, the defeated Liberal Democrat.

Kent County Council – Swascombe and Geenhithe division

Thomas Mallon Reforms England 695 (29%)

Victoria Akintomide-Akinwamide Labor 588 (25%)

Dawn Margaret Johnstone SGRA 395 (17%)

Carol Mary Gael Conservative 374 (16%)

Laura Helen Kerr Eddie Green Party 296 (12%)

James Martin Willis Liberal Democrat 44 (2%)

Voter turnout 15%

Dartford Borough Council – Greenhithe & Knockhall ward

Michael David Brown Reform UK 284 (31.21%)

Dawn Margaret Johnstone SGRA 251 (27.58%)

Sacha Navindra Gosyne Green Party 150 (16.48%)

Peter Samuel Summers Labor Party 113 (12.42%)

Edith Nwachukwu Local Conservative 112 (12.31%)

Voter turnout 16%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentonline.co.uk/dartford/news/reform-uk-wins-two-surprise-by-election-seats-316304/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos