Police carry out controlled explosion near US embassy in London after suspicious package found





London — London police carried out a controlled explosion on Friday after discovering a suspicious package near the American embassy in the British capital. They blocked roads near the embassy compound, located on the south bank of the River Thames in the Nine Elms district of London.

“We can confirm that the 'loud bang' reported in the area a short time ago was a controlled explosion carried out by officers,” London Metropolitan Police said in a statement posted online.

The embassy said in its own social media post that police had closed a road near the building out of “an abundance of caution.”

People queue outside the U.S. Embassy in London, in a file photo from November 6, 2024. Mina Kim/Reuters

Later Friday, the embassy said in a new statement that the facility was “back to normal business operations” but that all public appointments had been canceled for the rest of the day, with people required to renew their passports and attend other appointments being asked to wait for their emails. to reprogram.

“Local authorities investigated and cleared a suspicious package outside the embassy,” the statement said, adding thanks to London police “for your prompt action, and thank you to all visitors for your cooperation and be patient at this time.”

The American Embassy in London opened in early 2018 in its new premises, just outside the city center. It sits on a sprawling campus, relatively far from major public roads and surrounded by security fortifications.

Britain's former counterterrorism coordinator Nick Aldworth told CBS News on Friday that the U.S. Embassy building is “one of the most secure places in London.”

An aerial view shows the US Embassy in London, with emergency vehicles blocking roads around the building as the Metropolitan Police investigated a suspicious package found in the area, November 22, 2024. AP Television

“It’s a purpose-built embassy,” he said, which gives the complex “the advantage of being built with built-in environmental protection measures” such as earth and berms. other physical features, placing it “at the pinnacle of design and location”. to protect it from terrorist incidents.

London's Gatwick Airport hit by another security alert

Shortly after the embassy alert was raised, a similar situation occurred at Gatwick Airport, just south of London, where a suspected prohibited item was found in the luggage of one person, which resulted in the closure of a terminal.

“The South Terminal has been evacuated as a precaution while we continue to investigate a security incident,” Gatwick's press office told CBS News. “Passengers will not be able to enter the South Terminal during this period. The safety and security of our passengers and staff remains our top priority. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Sussex Police said in a statement that an explosive ordnance disposal team had been deployed to investigate the object, “as a precautionary measure”, but after a few hours the airport issued an all-clear.

“The previous security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police,” Gatwick Airport said in a statement posted on social media. “The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will soon be open to passengers. Trains will also begin calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

More from CBS News

Real Tucker

Tucker Reals is the foreign editor of CBSNews.com, based in the CBS News London bureau. He has worked for CBS News since 2006, before working for the Associated Press in Washington, DC and London.

