Britain faces frosty, frozen conditions as Storm Burt approaches | uk news





Many parts of the UK are facing frosty and freezing conditions this morning ahead of the arrival of Storm Bert tomorrow.

The Met Office said the storm “is likely to bring heavy rain, strong winds and damaging snow to parts of England until the weekend, causing travel disruption and flooding.”

Temperatures were near freezing across much of England last night, with -6C (21.2F) recorded at Tulloch Bridge in Scotland, according to the Met Office.

Image: Snowy conditions in the village of Goathland, North York Moors National Park. Photo:PA

Several yellow warnings for snow and ice have been issued across the UK until 10am on Friday, with warnings remaining in place until midday for parts of Scotland.

They have issued an amber warning for heavy snow and ice for central Scotland between 7am and 5pm on Saturday.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that 10 to 20 cm of snow is likely to fall on the ground above 200 m, and up to 20 to 40 cm of snow may accumulate on hills above 400 m.

Several other yellow warnings for wind, rain and snow will also apply for many parts of England.

Met Office meteorologist Honor Criswick said: “Showers are expected to continue until Friday… mainly along coastal areas, but snow may occasionally move inland.

“There will still be plenty of autumn sunshine, but it still feels cold, especially with the blustery winds, with highs once again only around 5°C, slightly higher in the south-west at around 7°C.

“Temperatures in the north are struggling to exceed 2-3 degrees.

“A change is afoot with the introduction of Storm Bert moving out of the Atlantic as we head into Friday evening, so we will see clouds moving in from the southwest with pouring rain arriving Saturday morning.”

Image: A woman braves the snow in Aviemore, Scotland. Photo: Reuters

Mr Criswick said “heavy rain” was likely throughout Saturday, with the possibility of it “falling as snow” at times in parts of England and Scotland.

More than 114 schools closed in the Highland council area due to snow on Thursday, nearly 40 in Aberdeenshire and 12 in Moray.

In England, 89 schools closed in Devon, 60 in Cornwall and 18 in Dorset, while in Wales, 18 in Denbighshire, 10 in Conwy and two in Wrexham.

