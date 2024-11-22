UK weather: Met Office warning as multi-hazard Storm Burt approaches | uk weather





Storm Bert is expected to bring wind, rain, ice and snow to many parts of the UK over the weekend in what forecasters are calling a multi-hazard event.

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings, mainly yellow but including a more severe amber color for Scotland on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said: Strong winds, high snow accumulations and heavy rainfall have all occurred in many parts of the UK. So the weather setup for the weekend is quite complicated. Overall speaking, it's going to be a very unsettled weekend with weather ahead.

He advised the public to keep an eye on the weather in their area. He said people especially need to know which weather forecast is right for them, as weather characteristics vary across the UK. If you go further south, it will rain and wind, and if you go further north, it will snow, rain and wind. So it really depends on where you are in the UK. Know the weather forecast for your area and prepare as needed.

Obviously, with snow and ice there can be some pretty tricky conditions, especially in the morning. [on Saturday]. So if you're planning to leave home, pay attention to what's happening in your area with local authorities.

A ferry navigates rough seas off the coast near Tynemouth on Friday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA

The storm is expected to reach the UK on Saturday. An amber warning for heavy snow and ice will be in place for areas north of Scotland's central belt from 7am to 5pm today. Snow cover in this area is likely to reach 10 to 20 cm above ground and 20 to 40 cm above 200 meters. A hill over 400m high. The warning applies to Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands and parts of Argyll and Bute.

Yellow wind, rain and snow warnings apply to most parts of England. A gale warning is in place for Scotland from 5am to 7pm on Saturday. Rain and snow warnings apply from 4am to 9am in northern England and from midnight Friday to 11am Saturday in Northern Ireland. The rain warning applies from 6am Saturday to 6am Sunday for most of Wales and from 6am to 11.45pm Saturday for south-west England.

A strong wind warning has also been issued for the southern coast of England from 3pm to 9pm on Saturday.

Storm Bert will follow a cold spell that has forced schools to close in parts of England. Scotland was worst hit by the snow, with more than 54 schools closed in the Highland Council on Friday.

Train operator Avanti West Coast advised customers not to travel north of Preston on Saturday, including Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

If you plan to travel on this route, you can now use your existing ticket any time from Friday, November 22 until the end of service on Monday, November 25, the company said.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson advised motorists to be cautious as road conditions are changing rapidly. Sustained heavy rain can create areas of standing water, so it's important to slow down because the risk of losing control due to hydroplaning in a thin layer of water is much greater, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/22/uk-weather-met-office-warns-of-wintry-conditions-as-multi-hazard-storm-bert-approaches The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos