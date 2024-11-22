Gautam Adani's US indictment puts India Inc's reputation on trial.





Struggling to regain credibility with investors after a damaging attack by short sellers last year, India's powerful Adani Group has repeatedly sent business partners and journalists to its flagship green project: a vast solar and wind farm at Khavda, in the state of Gujarat, in the northwest of the country.

Now, Adani's renewable energy sector itself is at the heart of even more perilous allegations against one of India's largest conglomerates, a sprawling industrial powerhouse whose rise has overshadowed its political rise. of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for two and a half decades.

US criminal and civil charges accusing the group's founder, Gautam Adani, of involvement in a $265 million corruption scheme have surprised Indian businessmen and given powerful ammunition to Modi's parliamentary opponents.

For international investors, they raise new questions about the probity and integrity of Indian regulators and business leaders, while casting doubt on the country's preferred narrative that an ascendant economy offers a safe alternative to a corrupt China and capricious.

The accusations from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission could also complicate New Delhi's ties with Washington, already clouded by claims that Indian officials were involved in assassination attempts on Sikh separatists in the United States. and in Canada.

Adani Green renewable energy facilities in Khavda, Gujarat

Since short seller Hindenburg Research last year accused the Adani Group of engaging in brazen stock market manipulation and accounting fraud, Modis' opponents have criticized the prime minister for what are widely seen as his close ties with billionaires, including Adani.

On Thursday, many called on Indian authorities to follow the lead of US agencies and take legal action.

It is now clear and established in America that Mr Adani has broken both US and Indian law, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi told a news conference in New Delhi.

He has been indicted in the United States and I wonder why Mr Adani is still walking around as a free man in this country, Gandhi said, sitting in front of a large image of Adani and Modi sharing a laugh.

A possible extradition request, legal challenges and protracted court proceedings could add an unpredictable twist to rapidly expanding but complex U.S.-India diplomatic, military and trade relations as the inauguration of a new administration led by Donald Trump. between India and the United States has been in force since 1999, but has only been used occasionally.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Indian National Congress party, criticized Modi's ties to Adani Sajjid Hussain/AFP/Getty Images

An arrest warrant has been issued in the United States, said Praveen Chakravarty, head of Gandhi's Indian National Congress party. How will this unfold? If US seeks extradition, will Modi protect him [Adani]and for what reasons?

Gandhi and other opposition politicians have singled out one section of the US criminal indictment in particular. It alleges that in March, Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani, executive director of renewable energy company Adani Green, caused or caused the group's staff to falsely tell banks and India's two stock exchanges that it would not had not received notice from the US Department of Justice of an investigation.

Chakravarty described the U.S. allegations that investors were misled as a serious offense that would require action by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the stock market regulator.

Sebi has already investigated the allegations made by Hindenburg and reports in the Financial Times and elsewhere alleging that Adani had manipulated its own shares, but has taken no action against the group. In July, Sebi said Hindenburg Research had deliberately sensationalized and distorted certain facts.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, said Mahua Moitra, another opposition lawmaker who has scathingly criticized Adani in Parliament. Let's wait until this fraud and grand theft is resolved.

The Indian government spokesperson and Sebi did not respond to requests for comment. Adani Group called the US accusations baseless and said all possible legal remedies would be sought.

The accusations against Adani come at a time when India's reliability as a like-minded trading and diplomatic partner for Western democracies was already being called into question.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were credible allegations that India was involved in the murder of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver last year. Last month, the United States accused a senior Indian field officer of leading a foiled plot to assassinate a Sikh activist in New York.

Narendra Modi, right, greets Gautam Adani at a business event in 2019 Siddharaj Solanki/Hindustan Times/Shutterstock

While India has expelled Canadian diplomats and responded belligerently to Ottawa's allegations of extrajudicial killings, it has been more circumspect toward the United States, whose officials have demanded accountability for its Indian counterparts.

The United States and India have so far managed to compartmentalize the fallout from accusations related to India's murder-for-hire system, but the charges against several top Adani executives will create a new source of tension, said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Given that the charges are being brought in the midst of a presidential transition, I suspect there are already conversations going on behind the scenes imploring the incoming Trump administration to drop the DoJ and SEC cases, Vaishnav said.

Some Indian businessmen have speculated that the fallout from the charges in India would be limited, with the Modis government likely seeking to protect from prosecution in India and the United States a friendly business group pursuing projects critical to the projects. Prime Minister's infrastructure plan.

One CEO, who asked not to be named, suggested that it would be unfair to judge all Indian companies on one case.

My instinct is that this has not harmed the Indian brand, nor the credibility of the regulator, nor the philosophy that you can create businesses in India that are resilient, thrive and survive, the CEO said.

Recommended

In a post on social network it aimed to create 15,000 jobs. The message was illustrated with an AI-generated panorama showing the American and Indian flags flying over a city with a port, railway and elevated highways.

If U.S.-India relations can survive a murder allegation against New Delhi, then they can certainly survive this new revelation, said Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center, a think tank. American. President-elect Trump may view Adani as an ally: a businessman who has praised Trump, is close to Modi and promises to invest in the United States and create jobs.

Video: Gautam Adani: The billionaire versus the short seller

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/3a285234-bada-400c-a119-9393c767181e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos