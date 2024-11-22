Netanyahu will be arrested if he enters Britain, No 10 says.





Your support helps us tell the story

From reproductive rights to climate change to big tech, The Independent is where the stories are unfolding. Whether we're investigating the finances of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing 'The A Word,' the latest documentary highlighting American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts. Messaging.

At such a critical moment in American history, we need reporters on the field. Your donations allow us to continue sending journalists to tell both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across politics. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to block Americans' reporting and analysis with a paywall. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, and those who can afford it should pay for it.

Your support makes all the difference.CloseRead More

Benjamin Netanyahu will be arrested if he enters the UK after an international arrest warrant was issued, Downing Street has said.

No 10 declined to comment explicitly on individual cases, saying the circumstances were hypothetical, but said the UK would follow its legal obligations.

This comes after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Israel's former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

The ICC also issued a warrant to Mohammed Deif, the head of the Hamas militant group, for the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered Israel's offensive on Gaza.

Open image from gallery

Yvette Cooper said there was a proper process to follow (SKY NEWS).

Israel is believed to have killed Deif in an airstrike, but Hamas has never confirmed his death.

Asked whether Netanyahu would be detained once he arrives on British soil, the prime minister's official spokesman said he could not comment on specific cases.

But when asked whether the government would follow the law, he said the UK would always adhere to its legal obligations set out in domestic and international law.

No 10 said domestic procedures relating to ICC arrest warrants had never been used in the UK until now because the person wanted by the international court had never visited the UK.

Asked whether the Secretary of State would comply with requirements under the International Criminal Court Act 2001, spokesman Keir Starmers said: Yes. The Government will carry out its obligations under this Act and its legal obligations in practice.

The law requires the Secretary of State, upon receiving a request for an arrest from the ICC, to forward the request and accompanying documentation to the appropriate judicial officer.

The spokesman also said Sir Keir would continue to speak with Prime Minister Netanyahu to carry out the work essential to achieving a ceasefire in the Middle East.

It comes after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper on Friday morning refused to say whether Netanyahu would be arrested if he comes to the UK.

She said there were appropriate procedures to follow, adding that it was not appropriate for the Home Secretary to comment on individual cases in a speculative manner.

Of course, that is not a problem for me as home secretary because the International Criminal Court is independent and we respect that independence and the role it has to play, she told Sky News.

In the overwhelming majority of international criminal court investigations, this is not an issue for UK law enforcement procedures or the UK government.

Anyway, whatever happens, there is a proper process to follow, so it would be inappropriate for me to comment on this.

Ms Cooper added that the government believed the focus should be on a ceasefire in Gaza.

If Prime Minister Netanyahu were to set foot in the UK, domestic court proceedings would be required before he could be arrested.

The issuance of warrants for Israel's prime minister and former defense minister, along with the Hamas leader, has prompted criticism that the court is drawing a moral equivalency between a democratic government and a group banned as a terrorist organization in many countries, including: uk.

Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, said the warrants were worrying and provocative and urged the government to condemn and challenge the ICC ruling.

She criticized the ICC for comparing Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip with Hamas' terrorist atrocities on October 7, 2023, which prompted a military response.

Open image from gallery

On Thursday, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant (AP).

On Thursday the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: “This government has made clear that Israel has the right to defend itself under international law.

There is no moral equivalence between the democratic nation of Israel and the terrorist organizations Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah.

We remain focused on pushing for an immediate ceasefire to end the devastating violence in Gaza, which is essential to protect civilians, secure the release of hostages, and increase humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The ICC said there were reasonable grounds to believe that Prime Ministers Netanyahu and Gallant were responsible for the war crime of committing starvation as a means of war. It refers to crimes against humanity, such as murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts.

The ICC Preliminary Chamber also found reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Netanyahu and Mr. Gallant were criminally liable as civilian superiors for the war crime of intentionally directing attacks against civilians.

However, because Israel and its main ally, the United States, are not ICC members, the warrant's impact is likely to be limited.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel repudiates with disgust the outrageous and wrong actions and that there is nothing more just than the war Israel is waging in the Gaza Strip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/yvette-cooper-israel-netanyahu-arrest-icc-uk-b2651761.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos