Britain has imposed sanctions on three people, including a former wealthy African woman, as the Labor government steps up efforts to crack down on those who enable money laundering through Britain's financial system.

The move affected Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola's former president, Dmytro Furtash, an exiled Ukrainian oligarch accused of embezzling funds from the country's gas supplies, and Ivars Lemberg, one of Latvia's richest men, who was jailed last year. Charges of bribery by Riga court.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the sanctions were a first step toward implementation. [an] Kleptomania and the ambition to grab the dirty money that powers them. He added: The tide is turning. The golden age of money laundering is over.

The designation follows UK regulations aimed at fighting global corruption, passed in 2021, which allow sanctions to be imposed on those directly or indirectly involved in bribery or misappropriation of property. It has currently been used on 50 individuals.

The Foreign Office said Thursday's sanctions mark a step change in the way the government uses its sanctions powers to target facilitators who help transfer wealth to British assets, making Britain a more hostile environment for corrupt actors to operate. He said he would.

British sanctions against Firtash will help the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been investigating Russia's Gazprom's former partner in Ukraine over alleged gas distribution irregularities.

Firtash has been in exile from Ukraine to Austria for a decade, where he is fighting extradition from the United States in a separate corruption case.

The Foreign Office said he hid tens of millions of pounds worth of ill-gotten gains from the UK property market alone, including the former Brompton Road tube station site owned by his wife, who is also under sanctions.

Lammy, who represents Tottenham, said: “As a London member of parliament, this is personal for me. For too long, previous governments have turned a blind eye to the flow of illicit funds through our capital. London houses are not the Bitcoin of kleptomania.

In a statement Thursday, Firtash's lawyer Daniel Knapp said the sanctions against his client and his wife Lada were completely unfounded and politically motivated. The statement indicated that Firtash plans to challenge the designation in court.

Dos Santos, who once claimed to be Africa's first female billionaire, said Britain imposed an asset freeze and travel ban on her after systematically abusing her position in state-run companies to plunder Angolan resources during her father's 38-year rule.

She rose to chairman of Angolan state oil company Sonangol under her father's rule, after amassing business interests across the economy. Her downfall began soon after the new president took office in 2017, and since 2020 she has been subject to lawsuits or criminal investigations in several countries.

Dos Santos is already losing in a British court trying to overturn a global asset freeze in his dispute with Unitel, Angola's largest telecoms group, which he founded in 1998. A 25% stake in the company was seized by the Angolan government. The state and Unitel accused her of looting the group through loans.

A dos Santos spokeswoman said the decision was wrong, unfair and unjustified. He added that he had not been given a chance to defend himself against Britain's claims and that he planned to appeal.

She added that Sonangol's funds were not misappropriated and neither were Unitel's funds. No court has ever found Isabel dos Santos guilty of corruption, bribery, or embezzlement.

Lebergs has previously denied any wrongdoing, but could not be reached for comment.

