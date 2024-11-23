What to know about the newly identified chemical found in some U.S. drinking water





Researchers have identified a chemical in some U.S. tap water, raising questions about its implications for drinking water safety and the health of Americans.

In the study, published Thursday in the journal Science, researchers detected the compound, called chloronitramide anion, in 40 drinking water samples from 10 U.S. drinking water systems that used chloramines, a type of disinfectant.

Levels of the newly identified chemical were also notable, reaching approximately 100 micrograms per liter (μg/l), which exceeds typical regulatory limits of 60 to 80 μg/l for many disinfection byproducts.

The compound was not detected in ultrapure water or in drinking water treated without chlorine-based disinfectants.

Although the existence of the chloronitramide anion has been known for about 30 years, this new research identifies it, shedding light on its prevalence in U.S. drinking water and paving the way for more extensive testing.

Where does the chloronitramide anion come from?

The chloronitramide anion is a byproduct of the breakdown of chloramines. Chloramines are used to disinfect drinking water.

“For more than a century, chemical disinfection of public water supplies has effectively reduced waterborne diseases by killing pathogens in drinking water,” notes a press release for the study. “Inorganic chloramines, such as monochloramine (NH22Cl) and dichloramine (NHCl2), have become widely used in the United States for this purpose and are used to treat the tap water of nearly one-third of Americans.”

Specifically, chloraminated water systems serve more than 113 million people in the United States alone, the study notes. However, for decades it has been suspected that the breakdown of chloramines produces elusive chemical byproducts.

However, some still consider chloramine a better option than chlorine, the most commonly used drinking water disinfectant, due to known health concerns.

“Since the 1970s, we have known that chlorine reacts with components in water to form disinfection byproducts that have been linked to bladder and colon cancer, low birth weight, and miscarriages,” author Julian Fairey said during a press briefing. The addition of the most predominant chlorine disinfection byproducts is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency.

This has prompted many public water systems to switch from chlorine to chloramines, Fairey explained, because these form lower concentrations of these regulated disinfection byproducts.

But chloramines still break down into little-studied products, like the last compound identified.

Is the chloronitramide anion toxic?

The study emphasizes that no potential toxicity is currently known, but adds that the prevalence of the compound and its similarity to other toxic molecules are concerning.

“Detected in the tap water of millions of Americans, this compound has not yet been tested for toxicity, prompting calls for immediate toxicology evaluation and raising questions about the safety of chloramine in supplies public water systems”, adds the press release.

In a related commentary published alongside the study, civil and environmental engineering professor Daniel McCurry writes that the findings could trigger a reassessment of how water supplies are treated.

“Whether the chloronitramide anion is toxic or not, its discovery merits a moment of reflection for water researchers and engineers,” he writes.

During the press briefing, the study authors reiterated that additional testing is needed to understand the potential health implications of the chloronitramide anion in drinking water.

Still, while people are currently concerned about their drinking water while any potential toxicity has yet to be assessed, study author David Wahman said at the briefing that previous literature has shown the byproduct to be eliminated by activated carbon.

“A Brita filter, or something like that, probably makes sense… Any type of carbon-based filter you have in your fridge would probably remove it. If anyone was worried, it might be- be the only thing he could do.” I might think about doing it,” he said.

More from CBS News

Sara Moniuszko

Sara Moniuszko is a health and lifestyle reporter at CBSNews.com. Previously, she wrote for USA Today, where she was selected to help launch the newspaper's wellness vertical. She now covers breaking news and trends for CBS News' HealthWatch.

