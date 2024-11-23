The Met Office issues a severe multi-hazard warning, with snow, rain and wind hitting the UK weather in real time.





Britain has been warned to stock up on essential supplies ahead of Storm Bert this weekend as it braces for 70mph winds and heavy rain.

As the second storm of the season began arriving on Friday night, eight Met Office weather warnings, including a severe yellow warning, were issued across the UK for Saturday and Sunday.

The advice sent to British Gas customers reportedly includes a recommendation to stock up on three days' worth of food and water in case the weather disrupts travel and power supplies.

He also urged people to keep cell phone chargers, flashlights and batteries nearby.

Jason Kelly, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: Storm Bert is what we call a multi-hazard event, bringing snow, rain and wind to the UK for most of the weekend. Several national severe weather warnings have been issued and are expected to be added and amended over the weekend.

Energy Suppliers Spend $500 Million to Help with Winter Bills

Javed AhmedNovember 22, 2024 23:58

All the storm names for 2024/25 have been revealed as the Met Office confirmed Storm Bert will hit the UK this weekend.

Javed AhmedNovember 22, 2024 23:00

Drivers should stick to main roads and be prepared for breakdown emergencies.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: The first taste of winter means drivers are suddenly left to contend with some of the worst road conditions we've seen all year.

Freezing temperatures are already wreaking havoc across eastern and northern parts of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and with showers now affecting parts of the country further south, drivers are advised to avoid the risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces. We advise you to plan well.

Drivers need to make sure their tires have enough tread and are inflated to the correct pressure to provide the best possible grip on the road. It is best to stick to main roads rather than rural areas where the surface is sandy, slow down and leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front to allow more stopping time.

Everyone needs to travel in case they fall on the side of the road. A blanket, a warm waterproof coat and gloves, sturdy shoes, a charging cable, and a portable power bank are all essentials.

Javed AhmedNovember 22, 2024 21:58

Can and should you walk your dog in the snow?

Javed Ahmed22 November 2024 21:03

How to win the heating war at home when the weather isn't on your side

Javed Ahmed22 November 2024 20:01

How are storms named?

In the UK, storms are named when they have the potential to cause disruption or damage that could result in an amber or red warning.

Meteorological agencies typically name storms based on the impact of high winds, but the impact of other weather types is also considered.

Once the storm naming criteria are met, the Met Office, Met ireann or KNMI can name the storm by taking the names in alphabetical order from the latest list.

The next five storms after Bert are:

ConallDarraghowynFlorisGerben

Javed Ahmed22 November 2024 19:01

Athena Stavrou22 November 2024 18:47

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for Cork and Galway as Storm Bert sweeps across the island.

Multiple snow, wind and rain warnings have been issued for counties across the island of Ireland as Storm Butt is expected to make landfall this weekend.

A red warning has been issued for Galway and Cork on Saturday, with a risk of flooding and difficult driving conditions possible across most of the county from Friday night until Saturday afternoon.

People are now being asked to be cautious of hazards on the roads this weekend, after the cold spell caused difficult road conditions in many parts of the country this week.

As the storm moves northwest, sleet and snow could fall to the north and northwest overnight on Friday, forecaster Met Eireann said.

Flooding and gusty winds are a greater risk on Saturday, but will ease by mid-afternoon before more rain moves in from the west.

A red rain warning has been issued for Cork and Galway from midnight until 10am on Saturday, with heavy rain expected, especially in west Cork.

Met Eireann warned the county could experience significant flooding, damage to homes and businesses and dangerous road conditions.

An orange rain warning status has been issued for counties Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim for the same period, with a risk of river flooding, very poor travel conditions and poor visibility.

Javed Ahmed22 November 2024 18:01

British Gas said 52,000 households would need help over the weekend.

British Gas predicts up to 52,000 homes will need support with their heating and hot water systems this weekend as temperatures plummet.

Engineers urged homeowners to prepare in advance by performing simple tasks such as bleeding radiators and servicing boilers.

Other tips include checking water pipes carefully, ensuring your furniture is warmly positioned, and turning on your heating before going to bed.

Javed Ahmed22 November 2024 17:01

How will climate change affect snow in the UK?

The intensity and frequency of heavy snowfall has decreased in the UK in recent decades and is expected to decline further in recent years.

From 1961 to 1990, there was an average of 36.3 days of snow each year in the UK, which fell to 23.7 days by 2010.

Javed Ahmed22 November 2024 16:31

