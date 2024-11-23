Crypto has its moment at the Berlin Wall as the US aims to make history





The crypto wall is collapsing.

getty

After years of regulatory uncertainty and one-off applications, the United States is embracing crypto to strengthen its global leadership in FinTech innovation. So much so that the new government, which has around 60% pro-crypto members, could view bitcoin as a solution to a $35 trillion national debt crisis.

From President-elect Donald Trump promising to safeguard the nation's bitcoin stockpile to Cynthia Lummis pushing the BITCOIN Act, the United States appears poised to become the first developed economy to have a strategic bitcoin reserve.

This historic decision was unthinkable barely a year ago. Today, it's more plausible than ever, with Pennsylvania introducing the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Act while Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari reverses his anti-crypto stance.

With the resignation of SEC Chairman Gary Gensler announced for January 20, the day of President Trump's inauguration, the price of bitcoin is just below the psychological mark of $100,000. Ironically, it was the SEC's approval of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year that sparked this crypto momentum.

Grassroots communities are mobilizing behind this bullish shift with projects like Strategic Bitcoin Reserve ($SBR). Meanwhile, TradFi hedge funds like Millennium Management, Capula Management and Tudor Investments, among others, are lining up to gain exposure to bitcoin, primarily through ETFs.

From behind the scenes to center stage

Options on Blackrocks bitcoin spot ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), hit a record notional value of $1.9 billion on its first day, with more than 354,000 contracts traded. This reflects the latent demand for a secure BTC leverage instrument and its potential to catalyze mass adoption.

As A. Rafay Gadit, co-founder of Zignaly, notes: “The superb reception of options on spot bitcoin ETFs marks a high point in the ongoing institutional adoption of cryptos. Derivatives provide a transparent entry point for institutions, a strategic advantage. Given the demand, our job now is to offer diverse solutions, both traditional and crypto-native.

There has been a steady increase in institutional adoption of crypto in the United States over the past year. According to Chainalysis, institutions account for 70% of all crypto activity in the region. The Bitcoin 13F document review lists the who's who of institutional investors. A study by Global Digital Finance found that 93% of surveyed global financial institutions now manage Bitcoin, with ETFs being a major driver.

Now, a crypto-friendly United States could welcome small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) who have been waiting on the sidelines, concerned about legitimacy risks and regulatory backlash, to invest alongside the larger ones and best and create a tremendous economic boost in an often underserved market.

Avidan Abitbol, ​​Project Director of the Data Ownership Protocol (DOP), says: “Even though traditional financial giants can generally thrive under any regime, regulatory clarity, user-friendly frameworks and compliance are absolutely necessary for least powerful actors. Yet the US crypto industry also needs it and recent developments signal the creation of a more inclusive and democratized space for TradFis participation in crypto.

A new era in crypto investments

Franklin Templeton launched the Franklin OnChain US Government Money Fund, the first registered mutual fund in the United States to use a public blockchain to process transactions and record stock ownership in April 2021. In February 2022, they expanded the availability of the fund via their Benji. application using Stellar as the official record of ownership of fund shares. The fund is also available on the Polygon, Aptos, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Ethereum, Solana and Base networks.

BlackRocks BUIDL, currently the largest AUM tokenized treasury fund launched earlier this year, also recently went multi-chain. Libeara and FundBridge Capital launched a tokenized US Treasury Bill (T-Bill) fund on Avalanche, and Securitize launched the sToken Vault, allowing its clients to access investments from Wall Street's most experienced managers without sacrificing native DeFi opportunities.

It is worth noting that these institutional developments are occurring alongside the memecoin frenzy, driven by speculation and sectarian sentiments in the community. This marks the beginning of the next phase in the evolution of crypto investments, essentially shattering the retail/institution binary.

EarnM co-founder and CEO Dan Novaes notes: “As institutions increasingly focus on Bitcoin, driven by ETF exposure and a crypto-friendly administration on the horizon, we are seeing a rising tide that lifts the entire Web3 market. While Bitcoin remains the centerpiece of institutional flows, traditional retail investors are driving the growth of meme coins and DePIN narratives, creating a dynamic and multifaceted expansion.

“This bull cycle that is holistic in nature, from Bitcoin to memes, is a testament to the maturity of the space, with retail and institutional players capitalizing on various opportunities across the bell curve.

Derek Anderson, CTO of Bless Network, says: “The landscape has changed dramatically. Both politically and culturally, crypto is increasingly seen as the great equalizer, one that empowers and benefits individuals and institutions.

As Kevin Liu, co-founder of the GOAT Network, points out, “With global inflation and debt skyrocketing, TradFi companies, especially fund managers, have started to realize that they need crypto to survive and succeed in the future. And with the results of the American elections, the stage is now set for them to get started.

TradFi fund managers now recognize crypto as a viable hedge against global economic and political unrest. BlackRocks' crypto investment thesis, for example, relies on bitcoin's quality as a unique diversifier and low correlation to traditional risks such as geopolitical unrest.

With almost half of TradFi hedge funds enjoying crypto exposure in some form, the future looks bright, not only for the crypto industry, but also for investors and consumers of all styles, tastes and appetites for risk.

Crypto had its Berlin Wall moment, the crypto wall has fallen.

