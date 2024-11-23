UK imposes sanctions on Ukrainian oligarch Firtash Isabel dos Santos | Boycott, divestment, sanctions news





This move is part of the Labor government's strengthening of the UK's anti-corruption sanctions regime.

The British government announced it had banned Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos and Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Fertash from entering the country and frozen their UK assets as part of a new crackdown on dirty money.

Thursday's measures are the first step toward strengthening Britain's anti-corruption sanctions regime as promised at the July election, the Labor government said.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement that these unscrupulous individuals were selfishly depriving their fellow citizens of much-needed funding for education, healthcare and infrastructure.

Dos Santos, whose father Jose Eduardo dos Santos served as Angola's president for 38 years until 2017, is Africa's first female billionaire and has been accused of corruption in Angola and elsewhere for years. She denies the allegations and says she is the target of a long-running political vendetta.

She was sanctioned by the United States in 2021 for her alleged involvement in serious corruption and has been banned from entering the country.

Britain said Dos Santos embezzled at least 350 million pounds ($440 million) by abusing his position at Angolan state oil company Sonangol and telecommunications company Unitel.

Dos Santos lost his appeal to overturn an order to freeze up to £580 million of his assets in September as part of a lawsuit brought by Unitel at the High Court in London. The global police, Interpol, issued her a red notice.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, dos Santos said Britain's sanctions were inaccurate and unjustified.

I was not given the opportunity to defend myself against these claims, she said. I plan to appeal and hope the UK will give me the opportunity to give evidence.

Dmytro Firtash, one of Ukraine's most influential oligarchs, on trial in Vienna, Austria. [File: Samuel Kubani/AFP]

Firtash is wanted by Ukrainian and U.S. authorities on charges of embezzling nearly $500 million in connection with Ukraine's gas transportation system. He said the charges had no legal basis.

He is currently fighting extradition from Austria to the United States.

In June 2021, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions, including freezing assets and revoking the company's license, after accusing Furtash of selling titanium products to a Russian military contractor.

Britain said Firtash extracted hundreds of millions of pounds from Ukraine through corruption and hid tens of millions of pounds of ill-gotten gains from the British property market alone.

Britain also sanctioned his wife Lada Firtash. She said she held British assets on his behalf, including the site of the London Underground's old Brompton Road train station.

Latvian businessman and politician Aivas Lembergs, who was placed on the U.S. sanctions list in 2019 over corruption charges, was also sanctioned, as was his daughter Liga Lemberga. The British government said Lembergs abused his political position to commit bribery and money laundering.

Lammy said the punishment is the beginning of crackdown.

When I became foreign secretary, I promised to take on kleptocrats and the dirty money that powers them and these sanctions are the first step in realizing that ambition, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/21/uk-imposese-sanctions-on-isabel-dos-santos-ukrainian-oligarch-firtash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos