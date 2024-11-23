Five questions (and expert answers) about major new US sanctions against Russian bank Gazprombank





The noose is tightening. The US Treasury Department today announced sanctions against Russian bank Gazprombank, which Russia uses to pay its soldiers, among other things, as part of a series of economic measures aimed at its war effort. The announcement comes as the Biden administration has accelerated aid to Ukraine and eased restrictions on how Ukraine responds to Russia's war of aggression. To decipher these decisions, we turned to some of our top sanctions experts to reveal what's behind the decision and what to expect next.

1. What exactly did the United States just do?

The United States today increased its pressure on the Russian financial system, imposing total blockade sanctions against 118 entities and individuals, including Gazprombank, the largest bank ever sanctioned before, and fifty other banks. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC, the branch of the Treasury that administers financial sanctions) also issued a warning highlighting the sanctions risks of associating with the Russian Financial Message Transfer System (SPFS, a type Russian parallel to the international SWIFT system). bank messaging).

Daniel Fried is a distinguished member of the Weiser family at the Atlantic Council and a former Sanctions Policy Coordinator for the U.S. Department of State.

Treasury's action today targeting Gazprombank brings the U.S. sanctions regime into line with that of Western allies, including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, which had previously designated the institution financial. Although this measure does not directly target the oil and gas industry, it will impact payments and transactions related to the sale of Russian oil. Gazprombank has been on OFAC's radar for a long time, but the United States was reluctant to add the bank to the network. The Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list fears the bank's designation could send oil prices skyrocketing.

Kimberly Donovan is Director of the Economic Governance Initiative at the Atlantic Councils Geoeconomic Center. She previously worked in the federal government for fifteen years, most recently as Acting Associate Director of the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Network Intelligence Division.

2. How does it fit into the American sanctions approach since February 2022?

These measures are a logical extension of US financial sanctions imposed since Russia's first invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and intensified after its full invasion in 2022. This is not a total financial embargo against the Russian banking system (which some, myself included, had recommended). ) but we're getting closer.

Daniel Fried

3. How does this action fit into Biden's broader war strategy as he prepares to leave office?

The Biden administration, in its final weeks, is rushing to impose additional sanctions alongside steps it is taking to send additional military equipment to Ukraine, such as antipersonnel landmines, and remove barriers to use of this equipment by Ukraine, as it has done before. this week by lifting restrictions on Ukraine's use of the Army's Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

Daniel Fried

4. What does this mean for other countries doing business with Russia?

It is important to note that the authority used to sanction Gazprombank (Executive Order 14024) carries the risk of secondary sanctions. This means that any foreign financial institution doing business with Gazprombank risks being sanctioned by the US government. Today's action will likely send shockwaves through the financial sector as well as the oil and gas industry, as financial institutions and oil importers and exporters review and consider the new sanctions landscape and the level of risk they are willing to take to continue buying cheap oil from Russia. .

Kimberly Donovan

5. How will this impact Russia's ability to wage war?

The financial sanctions announced today will impose additional constraints (frictions) on the Russian economy. Sanctions against Gazprombank and other Russian banks could complicate Russian oil sales, possibly forcing Russians to resort to weaker currencies (not the dollar, euro or pound sterling) or even barter deals. But they alone are unlikely to constitute a crippling blow to the Russian economy. If today's sanctions were the last such action taken by the Biden administration, I would consider them insufficient given the seriousness of Russia's ongoing war, Russia's continued attacks on Ukrainian civilians and progress in certain regions. Fortunately, I've heard that these are not the administration's final sanctions against Russia. Bottom line: stay tuned.

Daniel Fried

Further reading

You, September 8, 2022

Russia Sanctions Database

Econography by

The Atlantic Councils Russian Sanctions Database tracks the level of coordination among Western allies in sanctions against Russian entities, individuals, ships and aircraft, and shows where gaps remain.

Associate experts: Kimberly Donovan and Daniel Fried

Image: Gazprombank sign seen during the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, which takes place at the Expoforum. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images)

Gazprombank sign seen during the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, which takes place at the Expoforum. (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images)

