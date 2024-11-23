Austin makes first visit to Fiji by US Secretary of Defense > US Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III arrived in Fiji today, marking the first visit to the Pacific island nation by a U.S. Secretary of Defense.

This stop marks the final stop on Austin's 12th visit to the Indo-Pacific region, where he continues to build on the strong regional partnership forged under his tenure.

Austin was greeted by members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces and given a traditional Fijian welcome ceremony at Black Rock Camp upon his arrival. The former West Point rugby player also attended a rugby sevens match at the camp before closing out his first day in Fiji.

Austin praised the Fijian military for “continuing to build a truly professional force,” in brief remarks.

“And for those who celebrated the welcome ceremony, I really cannot find adequate words to express what I witnessed,” he said. “I know this reflects many, many years of tradition and I appreciate you sharing it with me.”

The secretary added that he looked forward to a series of discussions during his stay in Fiji and was working to further strengthen U.S.-Fiji relations in the future.

Tomorrow, Austin will meet with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General Baron Waqa.

The two countries are expected to sign an acquisition and cross-services agreement that will quickly facilitate U.S. logistical support to Fiji in the event of an emergency.

The secretary is also expected to announce that the United States and Fiji will begin negotiations on a status of forces agreement that will allow the two countries to work more closely together.

He will also announce $4.9 million in foreign military funding for the recapitalization of small arms for Fijian forces.

Ahead of the visit, a senior defense official said the announcements align with Fiji's objectives to continue to increase the professionalism of its military and increase its capabilities to meet regional needs.

Austin's stop in Fiji caps a series of engagements with regional counterparts demonstrating the United States' unwavering commitment to the Indo-Pacific region, amid what Austin sees as a “new convergence” of partners sharing the same ideas throughout the region.

In addition to Fiji, Austin met with key U.S. partners in Australia, the Philippines, and Laos, continuing the regional momentum he built throughout his tenure.

“We are doing more than ever alongside our allies and partners to take concrete steps toward a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” Austin said before his departure.

“During this journey, we will achieve results to advance cooperation, strengthen our relationships and build a lasting network of allies and partners,” he said. “I am proud of the historic progress we have made over the past four years and the depth of continued U.S. engagement in the region.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3975507/austin-makes-first-visit-to-fiji-by-us-defense-secretary/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos