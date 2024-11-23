Number 10 indicates that Benjamin Netanyahu will be arrested if he enters the UK.





Last month Lord Hummer told the BBC that he would not allow political considerations to influence his conclusions if the ICC issued an arrest warrant.

“My advice [on an arrest warrant for Mr Netanyahu] “We will provide legal advice based on legal analysis,” he said.

“It is not the role of a lawyer to dictate what the government decides to do. The role of a lawyer is to give fearless legal advice about what the law requires, what the law says, and where the law is going. And that's exactly what I'm going to do.”

After the arrest warrant was issued on Thursday, Downing Street said the British government respects the independence of the ICC and remains focused on pushing for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The court also issued a warrant for Hamas military commander Mohamed Deif, who Israel claims died last July, on suspicion of war crimes related to an Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, criticized the ICC for drawing a “moral equivalence” between Israel's actions in Gaza and the October 7 attack.

She described the court's decision as “concerning and provocative” and urged the government to “condemn and challenge” it.

After coming to power, the new Labor government withdrew its predecessor's plan to challenge the ICC's power to issue arrest warrants, saying it was a matter for judges to decide.

The impact of the warrant will depend on whether the court's 124 member states, excluding Israel or its ally the United States, enforce it.

US President Joe Biden called the arrest warrant for Israel's prime minister “absurd” and said there was “no equality between Israel and Hamas.”

But officials in several European countries issued statements in support of the court and said they would implement the court's decision.

Both Israel and Hamas rejected the ICC's claims, and Netanyahu branded the warrant “anti-Semitic.”

Netanyahu denounced the ICC's decision as anti-Semitic. Hamas did not comment on the warrant for Deif but welcomed the warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the BBC that the ICC's decision was only a formalization of the complaint and not a judgement.

He said this on Sunday with the Laura Kuenssberg Show: We also say that we are to blame. [the] In the strongest terms possible, the situation is catastrophic and humanitarian aid has not reached the civilian population in Gaza.

However, we do not draw any form of equivalence between the Hamas leaders who have been subject to arrest warrants issued by the ICC and the Israeli government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjr4gvydxeno The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos