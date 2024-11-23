



A former New Yorker with dual American and Albanian citizenship was arrested yesterday in New York on criminal charges related to his alleged involvement in attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) and in the distribution of instructions. information regarding the manufacture of explosives.

According to court documents, Erald Alimehmeti, 33, of Tirana, Albania, is a former resident of the Bronx, New York, and moved to Albania in 2014. Alimehmeti was arrested by Albanian authorities and imprisoned from late 2015 to 2019 and again from the end of 2019. 2020 to 2022 for weapons and assault offenses.

Between his prison sentences, Alimehmeti created and used numerous online accounts on encrypted messaging apps and social networking sites to communicate with others about planning and training attacks on behalf of ISIS . For example, in 2019, Alimehmeti expressed interest in DC sniper-style attacks and referenced an operation for which he sought the participation of confidential sources, writing, among other things, “Are you familiar with akhi sniping ? Formulas and ballistics? and I will brief you my brothers just before the operation, not here akhi. Do you both know how to use red dot optics and how to zero them? Alimehmeti also requested what he described as tactical gear and equipment for training and operations in support of ISIS, including particular models of vests capable of holding ballistic plates, magazine pouches and knives, and described the modifications he intended to make to his AKM, which appears to be the case. reference to an assault rifle.

Additionally, in 2019 and 2020, Alimehmeti regularly posted pro-IS propaganda online, praising certain IS leaders and promoting posts and videos released by IS. For example, Alimehmetis' social media posts praised ISIS propagandist Shaykh ul-Haqq Musa Cerantonio and Libyan terrorist and senior Al-Qaeda figure Abu Yahya al-Libi; photographs from various jihadist publications, such as The Islamic Judgment on the Authorization of Self-Sacrificing Operations: Suicide or Martyrdom? and The Book of Jihad; and a video depicting the assassination of American special forces in Niger and a commentary in Albanian which translates to: The Islamic State in Africa kills crusaders and American and French special forces. Watch how American special forces scream before dying!!! Hahaha!

Alimehmeti also described his work compiling resources on mixing dangerous chemicals and making explosives from a confidential source and explained how to make specific types of incendiaries to spray on innocent bystanders during a terrorist attack. On an encrypted email channel, Alimehmeti posted dozens of links and downloadable documents on topics including making explosives, firearms handling, defensive tactics and outdoor survival, with encouraging comments the use of these resources. For example, he posted a video and described it as a video release from the official Khilafa media, explaining how YOU O Muwahid can make TATP explosives in your own house… SO FIGHT THEM O MUWAHID, an apparent reference at a well -Known ISIS video titled You Must Fight Them O Muwahhid, which provides step-by-step instructions for building a TATP-based explosive device and attacking a human target with a knife.

Alimehmeti is charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to ISIS, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of disseminating information relating to explosives, destructive devices and weapons of mass destruction as part of a federal project. crime of violence, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI's New York Joint Terrorism Task Force, comprised primarily of FBI agents and analysts and New York City police detectives, is investigating the case. The Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, and law enforcement partners in Albania and Australia, including the Australian Department of the Attorney General, have provided valuable assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nicholas S. Bradley and Jane Y. Chong of the Southern District of New York are prosecuting the case, with assistance from Attorney Jessica K. Fender of the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section.

A criminal complaint is just an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/dual-us-and-albanian-citizen-arrested-attempting-provide-material-support-isis-and The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos