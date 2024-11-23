Trump names Scott Bessent to head Treasury in series of picks





Getty Images

Scott Bessent was an early supporter of Trump's 2024 presidential bid.

Donald Trump has appointed Scott Bessent to head the US Treasury Department, a position with broad oversight of tax policy, public debt, international finance and sanctions.

The selection ends what has proven to be one of the longest decisions for the president-elect as he assembles his team for a second term.

Bessent, a Wall Street financier who worked for George Soros, was an early supporter of Trump's 2024 candidacy and brings a relatively conventional resume to the role.

The 62-year-old's appointment Friday night kicked off a series of cabinet announcements and White House nominations that leaves Trump's top team nearly complete before his return to the presidency in January.

“Scott is widely respected as one of the world’s greatest international investors and geopolitical and economic strategists,” Trump said in his announcement on Truth Social.

“[He] has long been a strong advocate of the “America First” agenda, he said, adding that Bessent would “support my policies that will boost U.S. competitiveness and end unjust trade imbalances.”

On the campaign trail, Bessent told voters that Trump would usher in a “new golden age of deregulation, low-cost energy, [and] low taxes.”

A Friday flurry

Trump also nominated Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as U.S. labor secretary on Friday, saying she would help “raise wages and improve working conditions.” [and] bring back our manufacturing jobs.”

The 56-year-old Oregon representative won strong union support but narrowly lost her re-election bid earlier this month, meaning her nomination will not affect the Republican majority in the House in January.

He then made another cabinet appointment moments later, announcing Scott Turner as his choice to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The NFL veteran and motivational speaker previously served in the Texas House of Representatives.

Getty Images

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Trump's nominee for labor secretary, narrowly lost her re-election bid

Trump also announced a series of high-profile health care picks, supporting Fox News contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat as surgeon general and former Florida congressman Dr. Dave Weldon as surgeon general. director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

He chose Russell Vought as director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, which helps decide policy priorities and how they should be funded.

Vought, who played a role in Project 2025 — a “wish list” for a second Trump presidency by the conservative Heritage Foundation — held the same position during Trump's first term.

The president-elect also announced the White House roles of Alex Wong and Sebastian Gorka, who also served during Trump's first term.

How will Bessent run the US Treasury?

If his nomination to head the Treasury Department is confirmed by the Senate, Bessent would almost immediately be thrust into the fight in Washington over the extension of Trump's first-term tax cuts.

Trump also called for controversial changes in trade policy, proposing drastic tariffs on all goods entering the country.

Such ideas have caused concern in mainstream economic and business circles.

In an interview with Fox News shortly before the election, Bessent said that ensuring the tax cuts do not expire as planned at the end of next year would be his top priority if he found himself in the 'administration.

“If this does not happen, it will be the largest tax increase in American history,” he warned.

For other positions, Trump has shown himself willing to support candidates with minimal experience in favor of apparent loyalty and conviction in his commitments.

But he appears more hesitant to oppose the conventions of the Treasury Department, which serves as a key liaison between the White House and Wall Street and has essential functions such as collecting taxes, supervising banks, enforcing sanctions and U.S. government debt management.

In his announcement, Trump said Bessent would help curb the unsustainable trajectory of the federal debt. This issue has long been a priority for mainstream Republicans, but financial markets view increased debt as a risk in a second Trump term.

Bessent, a South Carolina native, made his name in the 1990s betting against the pound sterling and the Japanese yen while working for Soros, a major Democratic donor.

In 2015, he launched his own fund, Key Square Capital Management, known for making investments based on global economic policy.

He and his husband, a former New York City prosecutor, married in 2011 and have two children. He is known for his philanthropy in South Carolina, where his family has deep roots.

Bessent defended the tariffs – a cornerstone of Trump's protectionist agenda – arguing that opposition to them is rooted in political ideology and not “thoughtful economic thinking.”

But he also called Trump's support for these border taxes a negotiating tool, suggesting that the president-elect is not necessarily committed to aggressively raising tariffs.

This position makes him more moderate than others whose names have been proposed for the role of Treasurer.

However, Bessent has been a strong supporter of Trump's embrace of the crypto industry. Such support would make him the first Treasury secretary to openly defend cryptocurrency, sending a clear signal that Trump is serious about making the United States the “crypto capital of the planet.”

