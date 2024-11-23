US economic output hits highest level since April 2022 amid 'greater optimism' among businesses





U.S. economic output is booming as businesses prepare for lower interest rates and the arrival of the Trump administration in Washington.

S&P Global's U.S. Composite PMI, which tracks activity in the services and manufacturing sectors, came in at 55.3 in November, up from 54.1 in October. Economists had expected the index to rise to 54.3. The November S&P Composite PMI signaled the fastest expansion in business activity since April 2022.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said in a press release that the data shows increasing business activity in a changing operating environment through 2025.

Business sentiment improved in November, with confidence in the year ahead reaching its highest level in two and a half years,” Williamson said. “The prospect of lower interest rates and A more business-friendly approach from the new administration has fueled greater optimism, which will help spur production and order intake higher in November. »

The recovery in activity was largely driven by the services sector. The services component of the S&P report showed the index recorded 57 this month, up from 55 in October and the highest level in 32 months. Meanwhile, the manufacturing sector remained in contraction with a reading of 48.8, up from 48.5, its highest level in four months. Any reading above 50 for these indices represents an expansion of the sector; readings below 50 indicate contraction.

Williamson nevertheless noted that the overall data points to another strong quarter of economic growth to end the year.

“The rise in the flash PMI indicates that economic growth is accelerating in the fourth quarter, while at the same time inflationary pressures are cooling,” Williamson wrote. “The survey's price indicator covering goods and services reported only a marginal increase in prices in November, indicating that consumer inflation is well below the 2% target of the Fed.”

Optimistic projections for the U.S. economy for the end of the year are in line with current fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) estimates. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow Tool model, which incorporates current quarter data to project GDP, estimates that the US economy will have grown at an annualized rate of 2.6% in the fourth quarter.

In an economic outlook note sent to clients on Thursday, Deutsche Bank's chief U.S. economist Matthew Luzzetti increased his 2025 GDP projections, in part because of the new Trump administration.

“Stronger momentum heading into 2025, combined with modest tax cuts, a push for deregulation and more favorable financial conditions, should produce faster growth next year, which we now expect to 2.5% compared to 2.2% previously,” Luzzetti wrote.

The story continues

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-economic-output-hits-highest-level-since-april-2022-amid-greater-optimism-among-businesses-160036434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos