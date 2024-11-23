Student arrested for spying in the United States for Russia





OSLO, Norway (AP) Norwegian student in his 20s arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and Iran while working as an embassy guard American in Oslo, Norwegian authorities announced.

The man, who has not been identified, was remanded in custody for four weeks. He runs a security company jointly with a dual Norwegian national and an unspecified Eastern European country, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK.

Oslo police announced on Friday that they would review the company's operating license.

Norway's domestic intelligence agency, PST, said late Thursday that the man was arrested in his garage at home on Wednesday on suspicion of undermining national security with his intelligence-related activities.

The district court's arrest warrant states, among other things, that police found recordings of the man's dialogue with a person who apparently guided his espionage activity, according to NRK.

The man admitted to collecting and sharing information with Russian and Iranian authorities, according to the court order, according to NRK.

It is too early to talk about the details of the man's activity, PST spokesperson Thomas Blom said at a press conference on Thursday evening. PST confirmed that the man was employed as a security guard at the US Embassy in Oslo. There are no other suspects in this case at this time.

The suspect's lawyer, John Christian Elden, told NRK that the man admits to working for a foreign country but does not plead guilty to espionage.

He is accused of obtaining information that could harm the security situation of third countries, Elden said.

It was revealed on Friday that the man was studying for a degree in security and preparedness at the Arctic University of Norway, UiT.

This is the second such case at the ITU in recent years, according to NRK.

One of the people exchanged by the West with Russia in a major prisoner swap in August was a visiting ITU researcher who claimed to be a Brazilian named Jos Assis Giammaria, arrested on espionage charges in 2022. Police said revealed that he was Russian, Mikhail Valeryevich Mikushin. .

Norway has a 198-kilometer (123-mile) border with Russia in the Arctic. Since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Norway has heavily restricted the entry of Russian nationals.

In September, the Norwegian government said it was considering building a fence along all or part of its border with Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-russia-espionage-arrest-embassy-norway-arctic-9aabf55ae20cffc9082df002a9976e0a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos