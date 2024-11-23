CDC confirms H5N1 bird flu infection in California child





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed human infection with avian influenza A(H5N1) (H5N1 avian influenza) in a child in California. This is the first H5 avian influenza virus infection reported in a child in the United States. Consistent with previously identified human cases in the United States, the child reportedly had mild symptoms and received antiviral flu medications. Low levels of viral material were detected in the initial sample collected, and follow-up tests of the child several days later were negative for H5 avian influenza, but positive for other common respiratory viruses. The child is recovering from his illness. An investigation by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) into the possible source of the child's exposure to H5N1 is ongoing.

During the CDPH investigation, all family members reported having symptoms and samples were taken from those individuals. All family members' test results were negative for H5 avian influenza, and some family members tested positive for the same common respiratory viruses as the child. Contact tracing continues, but there is currently no evidence of person-to-person spread of H5N1 avian influenza from this child to others. To date, no person-to-person spread has been associated with any of the reported cases of H5N1 avian influenza in the United States.

This case was detected through flu testing and reported to CDPH through flu surveillance. This is the second U.S. case identified through national surveillance. CDC continues to closely monitor available data from influenza surveillance systems, particularly in states with outbreaks in animals, including California, where widespread outbreaks of H5N1 avian influenza have been detected in birds wild and domestic poultry since 2022 and in dairy herds since August 2024. Status.

Limited, sporadic human infections with the H5N1 avian influenza virus, for which no animal exposure has been identified, are very rare but have occurred primarily in countries other than the United States. These cases highlight the importance of continued monitoring and investigations at the local, state, and federal levels. Including this most recent case, 55 human cases of H5 avian influenza have been reported in the United States in 2024, including 29 in California.

The CDC's risk assessment for the general public is low. However, people exposed to infected or potentially infected animals, such as birds, dairy cattle or other animals (including livestock), or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at risk. higher risk of infection. The CDC recommends avoiding unprotected exposure to sick or dead animals, including wild birds, poultry, other domestic birds, and other wild or domesticated animals (including cows).

The CDC will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available. For more information, read California's statement. The state is reporting a single, possible case of the avian flu virus in a child with mild symptoms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2024/p1122-h5n1-bird-flu.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos