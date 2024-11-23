Britain has offered to comply with the ICC warrant and arrest Netanyahu.





The British government said it would comply with its obligations under domestic and international law after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense minister.

The government on Thursday refused to confirm whether Netanyahu would be arrested if he sets foot on British soil.

But on Friday afternoon, PA media reported that Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman said: “The UK will always comply with its legal obligations under domestic and international law.”

“We will not pre-empt the proceedings or provide comment on individual cases,” he added.

Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, told Middle East Eye: “I welcome the UK government’s announcement that the UK supports and respects the independence of the ICC and will comply with the Netanyahu government’s arrest warrant.” He said.

“All members of the ICC have clearly mandated obligations,” Zumlot added.

“It is a clear duty to support and preserve international law.”

As an ICC member, Britain has a duty to arrest Netanyahu if he enters the country, legal experts and commentators told Middle East Eye.

In 2001, the Labor government led by Prime Minister Tony Blair passed the ICC Act to enforce compliance with the court.

There is a domestic legal process for independent courts in the UK to decide whether to grant a warrant under the 2001 Act.

The Prime Minister's spokesperson appears to have mentioned this process in a statement. But he appeared to signal Britain's support for the ICC by saying the country would abide by international law.

This is consistent with previous statements from the Labor Government supporting the ICC.

In July, Britain withdrew its previous objection to the issuance of an arrest warrant filed by the previous Conservative government.

The Labor government said, “It is a matter for the court to decide.”

'We respect the independence of the courts'

The government has not explicitly stated whether the arrest warrant will be implemented. On Friday morning, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper declined to comment on the matter.

She said: “The International Criminal Court is clearly independent. We respect the Court and its independence, and we clearly have a role that is different from that of the British government.”

A British reconnaissance plane over Gaza should be halted after the ICC issued an arrest warrant, the House of Commons said.

Learn more

“The vast majority of cases before the International Criminal Court do not concern the UK’s legal processes, law enforcement processes or the UK government,” she added.

“If that happens, there are all appropriate legal procedures to follow, appropriate government procedures to follow, and foreign office procedures to follow.”

Palestinian Ambassador Husam Zomlot told MEE: “Supporting independence for the ICC is the floor, not the ceiling, of the UK’s responsibility as a member, let alone its historical responsibility for the plight of the Palestinian people.”

He added, “Compliance with international law cannot be selective and must not be politicized.”

“This includes complying with the ICJ Advisory Opinion that all transactions with any organization, competent individual or entity that supports Israel’s illegal activities in the occupied territories must be immediately ceased.”

Activists and opposition politicians have called on the government to go further and end trade ties with Israel.

Independent lawmaker Ayoub Khan told MEE on Thursday that Britain should immediately end all support to the Israeli government, including sharing intelligence obtained from British reconnaissance flights over Gaza.

Green Party co-leader Carla Denier said the warrant “makes it clear that continuing to sell weapons to Israel is aiding and abetting war crimes.”

In contrast, the opposition Conservatives criticized the ICC, with shadow Foreign Secretary Priti Patel calling the ICC's decision “deeply concerning and provocative.”

