Exclusive: US FDA finds widely used asthma drug impacts brain





Singulair binds to brain receptors affecting psychiatric functions. Organon, a Merck spin-off, is confident in Singulair's safety profile. The FDA has no plans to update the drug's label based on new data. .N), opens a new tab may be linked to serious mental health problems in some patients, according to a scientific presentation reviewed by Reuters.

Researchers found that the drug, sold under the brand name Singulair and generically as montelukast, binds to several brain receptors essential for psychiatric functioning.

Singulair was a hit product for Merck after its launch in 1998, offering relief in pill form as an alternative to an inhaler. In early advertisements, the company said the side effects were so mild they were “similar to taking a sugar pill,” while the label said any distribution to the brain was “minimal.” Generic versions are still prescribed to millions of adults and children each year.

But by 2019, thousands of reports of neuropsychiatric episodes, including dozens of suicides, in patients prescribed the drug had piled up on internet forums and in the Food and Drug Administration's tracking system. US Drug Administration. Such adverse event reports do not prove a causal relationship between a drug and a side effect, but are used by the FDA to determine whether further study of a drug's risks is warranted.

After years of analysis, reports and new scientific research led the FDA in 2020 to add a “black box” warning to montelukast's prescription label, flagging serious mental health risks like thoughts or suicidal actions.

The agency also convened a group of internal experts around the same time to examine why the drug might trigger neuropsychiatric side effects.

The results of the group's work, which are preliminary and have not previously been reported or made public, were presented Wednesday to a limited audience at the American College of Toxicology meeting in Austin, Texas.

Jessica Oliphant, deputy director of the FDA's National Center for Toxicology Research, said at the event that laboratory tests showed “significant binding” of montelukast to multiple receptors found in the brain.

The FDA also confirmed previous scientific research showing that montelukast enters the brains of rats. More studies are needed on how the drug accumulates in the nervous system, Oliphant said. “These data indicate that montelukast is more present in brain regions known to be involved (in psychiatric effects),” she said.

The FDA said it does not plan to update the drug's label based on data from the submission.

“SOMETHING CONCERNING”

Montelukast's behavior appears similar to other drugs known to have neuropsychiatric effects, such as the antipsychotic risperidone, according to FDA slides reviewed by Reuters. The FDA cautioned that its studies are ongoing and the results have not been finalized.

When the FDA added the black box, it cited research by Julia Marschallinger and Ludwig Aigner of the Austrian Institute for Molecular Regenerative Medicine.

The two scientists told Reuters on Thursday that new data showed significant amounts of montelukast present in the brain. The receptors involved play roles in regulating mood, impulse control, cognition and sleep, among other functions, they said.

Research does not show whether this binding mechanism directly leads to harmful effects in individual patients or in those who are particularly at risk, the two scientists said. However, Marschallinger said the new data reinforces reports of people who have reported suffering side effects.

“It’s definitely something to worry about,” she said.

A Merck representative did not respond to questions. Organon, a Merck spinoff that now markets Singulair, said in a statement that it was confident in the drug's safety profile.

“The Singulair product label contains appropriate information regarding the reported benefits, risks and adverse reactions,” the company said.

Reuters reported last year that the FDA had received thousands of reports of patients, many of them children, experiencing depression, suicidal thoughts and behavior or other psychiatric problems after starting to use montelukast.

In 2019, the FDA identified 82 suicides related to Singulair and its generic versions reported in its adverse event database since 1998. At least 31 of those reports involved someone 19 years old or younger.

Robert England's 22-year-old son Nick took his own life in 2017 less than two weeks after starting montelukast. England recalls that her son had trouble sleeping before he died and said he was in perfect health and had no mental health issues before taking the drug.

“He only took this medication for a few days, literally a few days,” England said. “It completely changed the trajectory of our lives.”

The Reuters report also details lawsuits alleging that Merck knew from early research that the drug could impact the brain and downplayed the risk of psychiatric problems in its statements to regulators. Many of these lawsuits are still ongoing.

Reporting by Dan Levine in New York and Sheila Dang in Austin, Texas; Editing by Michele Gershberg and Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles., opens a new tab

