



British Reform MP James McMurdock is believed to have been detained as a teenager for repeatedly kicking his then-girlfriend.

According to court records released to the Times, McMurdock spent 21 days in a juvenile detention facility when he was 19 after kicking the victim four times during an incident outside a nightclub in Chelmsford.

McMurdock, who became Reform's fifth member of parliament after winning the Essex seat of South Basildon and East Thurrock by 98 votes in the general election, gave a different account of the events immediately after his victory.

At the end of July, his ex-girlfriend's mother told the Mail the new MP was a monster who left marks on her body, saying: “It took two guards to get him off.”

In response to her comments, McMurdock told the newspaper: A generous person might call this a teenage indiscretion, but don't expect everyone to be so kind. Almost 20 years ago, when I was 19, we got into an argument after a night out together and I pushed her.

She fell and got hurt. Even though I am now 38 years old and have lived my whole life again, I still feel so ashamed and sorry about that moment. Even though we were both very drunk, I immediately called the police and admitted my mistake.

According to a copy of court record extracts released to the Times, the magistrate explained that McMurdock was sentenced to imprisonment rather than probation due to the seriousness of the offences.

Such offenses require immediate punishment, the excerpt said, adding that the pre-sentence report showed a lack of will to comply.

McMurdock initially denied the assault charge, but changed his plea just before the trial began, the Mail reported. Documents seen by the Times show he was given limited credit for a guilty plea that was filed late, which would have taken 28 days. The reason for the sentence was 'the act of kicking the victim about four times.'

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

When details of McMurdock's conviction first emerged, a spokesman for Reform UK said the party was aware of the case and strongly believes people can turn their lives around.

Reform and McMurdock have been contacted for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/22/reform-uk-mp-james-mcmurdock-once-jailed-for-kicking-former-girlfriend The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos