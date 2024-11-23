Storm Bert leaves 60,000 without power in Ireland as weather warnings for snow, rain and wind blanket most of the UK | uk news





At least 60,000 properties are without power in Ireland as Storm Bert brings a “multi-hazard event” of snow, rain and wind to the UK.

Several weather warnings have been issued, some posing a “potential risk to life and property”, while one flood warning and 49 flood alerts have been issued for England and Scotland.

Most of the UK is affected by a yellow warning for wind, rain and snow, with slightly more severe yellow warnings in place for northern England and central Scotland.

A Met Office spokesman said winds of up to 68mph were recorded in Devon and 13cm of snow fell in Staffordshire on Saturday morning.

Image: Corgarff Castle, Aberdeenshire. Photo:PA

Red warnings for rare heavy rain were issued for two parts of Ireland, which expired at 10am.

Ireland's ESB Network said at least 60,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power. The outage was caused by strong winds, with the western and northwest areas hardest hit.

It warned that further power outages could occur throughout the weekend.

London, East Anglia, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Hull and the Midlands are the only areas in England where no warnings are currently in place.

Image: Warning applied. Photo: Korea Meteorological Administration

The weather caused significant disruption, with several flights halted at Newcastle and Dublin airports.

Blackburn Rovers have postponed their Championship match against Portsmouth after “heavy rain” made the stadium “unplayable”.

Ferry operator DFDS has canceled some routes until Monday, with sailings from Newhaven to Dieppe and Dover to Calais severely affected.

Image: People pushing a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling Castle. Photo:PA

The National Highways has issued a “severe weather warning” for snow, with “blizzard conditions” affecting Yorkshire and the north-east of England between 5am and 3pm.

In Scotland, Perth and Kinross Council has canceled the annual Perth Christmas lights switch-on event due to safety and travel concerns.

‘Multi-hazard event’

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern described a “multi-hazard event” expected on Saturday morning.

He said: “Heavy snowfall is forecast for two to four hours across northern England and Scotland on Saturday morning.”

“This time, the snow will be thick and piled up at a rapid rate, accumulating 5 to 10 cm in lower areas and 20 to 40 cm on hillsides, accompanied by strong winds.

“There is a risk of blizzard conditions on hillsides across northern England and Scotland, with potentially dire conditions for crossing and traveling over hills, and the risk of power outages due to snow accumulating on power lines.

“So we have a complex risk event going into Saturday morning.”

Another Met Office meteorologist, Craig Snell, said the storm's impact would continue through the weekend.

He said: “We expect the worst of the snow to pass in Yorkshire by around 12pm, but there will be heavy rain and travel conditions will be quite poor throughout the day.”

“As the weather warms up, the snow will melt and create some pretty dangerous conditions.”

He said temperatures would rise quickly as the storm brought in milder air from the Atlantic, leading to a “quick thaw” in the afternoon.

Where are the warnings and when?

SOUTH COAST – A yellow warning for winds has been issued for the entire south coast of England from 9am to 9pm on Sunday, with some potential for property damage and power outages.

South West – A yellow warning for rain has been issued from 6am from Cornwall to Oxford and Portsmouth in south-west England. It runs until 11:45 p.m.

Wales – Heavy rain is likely to cause travel disruption, especially in South Wales. A yellow warning will be in place across the country for 24 hours from 6am this morning.

Northern Ireland – An amber warning for strong winds has been issued from 11am to 6pm on Sunday.

Midlands, North and Scotland – A yellow warning for rain and snow from Stoke and Nottingham across Scotland will begin at 4am and remain in place until 9am on Sunday. Manchester, Liverpool and Hull are not affected.

Central Scotland – Parts of central Scotland are expected to experience heavy snowfall from 7am to 5pm, with an amber warning for snow and ice in Aberfeldy and surrounding areas, northwest of Perth and Dundee.

Scottish Highlands – Two separate gale warnings have been issued for parts of the Scottish Highlands. The first job starts at 5am on Saturday and ends at 5pm today. The second warning will last from noon to midnight on Sunday.

What do weather warnings mean?

• Yellow – disruptions are more likely, especially for travel, while people are advised to check the details of the forecast and consider further measures to minimize the impact.• Amber – disruptions are more likely, more widespread and more likely to occur; People are advised to change their plans if they are affected by: Weather;• Red – used for extremely hazardous weather that could pose a risk to life and cause significant travel disruption.

