British business activity falls for first time in a year as confidence in Labor falls

Business activity in Britain contracted for the first time in more than a year, according to a closely watched survey, as the private sector warned last month's budget had taken a major hit to confidence in the Labor government.

The composite PMI index, which measures the health of Britain's manufacturing and services sectors, fell below 50. This means that the situation is currently worsening for most groups.

The pound fell 0.5% against the dollar to $1.252, its weakest level since May, after disappointing retail figures were released.

S&P Global's Chris Williamson said businesses were clearly opposed to the policies announced in the Budget, particularly plans to increase employers' national insurance premiums, citing Chancellor Rachel Reeves' plans to increase taxes.

S&P Global's flash index fell from 51.8 last month to 49.9 in November, and companies reported their first decline in production in just over a year.

This figure was the lowest since October 2023 and contrasted with analysts' expectations that the index would remain unchanged from the previous month.

Williamson said business optimism had fallen sharply since Britain's July 4 general election. Many businesses say the NIC25 billion increase that Labor says is needed to strengthen public finances and invest in the NHS will lead to job losses and higher inflation.

Samuel Johar, chairman of board advisory firm Buchanan Harvey, said the tone at a recent reception for CEOs, bankers and private equity executives was surprisingly negative. “They seem to have lost trust in the government in just a few months,” he added.

A leading city headhunter said companies wanted a government that was long-term, business-aware and investor-friendly, but what they got was not long-term, business-aware and investor-friendly.

Headhunter added that the government must address the issue. Otherwise, short-term problems will become insurmountable, he added.

Last month's budget, which also included a national living wage increase, strained Labor's relationship with groups in sectors including retail and hospitality, despite Reeves' pledge to work closely with business and lead Britain's most growth-friendly Treasury.

Elias Hilmer, an economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said the decline in PMI suggests GDP may now contract after growing little in the third quarter.

He added that tax increases appear to have limited some private sector activity, and the prospect of new tariffs from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may have also weighed on activity.

However, he said the increase in government spending announced in the budget could be due to factors unlikely to be captured in the PMI survey contributing to the growth.

Both the Office for Budget Responsibility and the Bank of England predicted that the budget's provisions would lead to significantly higher public spending, which would boost GDP in the short term while also increasing inflation.

Separate data released by the Office for National Statistics on Friday showed retail sales saw their biggest monthly decline since June, falling 0.7% monthly in October.

This comes after economists had forecast a 0.3% decline in sales growth in September, with sales growth revised down to 0.1%.

Hannah Finselbach, senior statistician at the ONS, said retailers across the board were reporting that consumers were hesitant to spend ahead of the budget, adding that October was a noticeably slow month for clothing stores.

The October 30 budget comes after the new government warned for months of painful tax rises.

Samantha Phillips, partner at management consultancy McKinsey & Company, said it had been a disappointing start to the golden quarter for many retailers and the focus was on how to build momentum ahead of the festive period. .

But data released on Friday by research firm GfK showed that consumer confidence has recovered somewhat since the budget, rising three points to minus 18 in November.

The euro zone's composite PMI index also fell to a 10-month low of 48.1 on Friday as manufacturing slipped into a deeper recession and the services sector struggled with concerns about future U.S. tariffs and a weakened German economy.

This story has been corrected to clarify that PMI numbers show the rate of change in business activity.

