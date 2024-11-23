Britons retiring abroad could avoid UK inheritance tax due to new loophole





Britons planning to retire abroad and those already living abroad are unexpected beneficiaries of the non-dom rule changes outlined in the Budget, which will see them exempt from the 40% death tariff.

Anyone with a current UK address will have to pay Inheritance Tax (IHT) on their worldwide wealth, even if they live abroad and die.

However, under the new system, which replaces domicile with domicile, most people living abroad for more than 10 years will not face IHT on their overseas assets.

Philip Munro, partner at law firm Withers, said British immigrants living in expat hotspots such as Dubai, Spain, Hong Kong and Singapore were the ultimate winners of the non-dom rule changes.

Losing his UK residence and choosing a non-UK residence was very difficult, he said. This change is good news for long-term UK expats, as it essentially removes them from the UK inheritance tax net in relation to overseas assets.

This change may also persuade people to retire internationally if they are confident they can live another 10 years.

Chris Etherington, partner at accountancy group RSM, said if someone was thinking of retiring overseas, this could give them the push they need.

Alexandra Britton-Davis, partner at accountancy firm Saffery, said it could make a difference depending on whether you want to retire in the south of England or somewhere warmer and free of IHT.

The changes, which come into force in April, mean tens of thousands of Britons already living abroad will benefit from immediate exclusion from the UK's inheritance tax net on their death, provided they have lived abroad for at least 10 years.

This includes wealthy British entrepreneurs such as Richard Branson. Fund manager Terry Smith is another high-profile businessman who has been operating outside the UK since 2017.

Many people who are expats may not be fully aware of what has happened and may not pay much attention to non-dom rules, so they may not realize that they are unexpected beneficiaries, Etherington added.

The changes will also provide certainty to people classified as British under outdated residence definition rules, tax advisers said.

Current residence is based on where the individual considers his/her permanent residence. A person's domicile is determined by the father's domicile at the time of birth, while the mother's domicile is generally only considered if the child is born out of wedlock.

It is possible to change your UK residency status by taking up residence of your choice in another country, but this is not simple and depends on a number of factors. Tax experts said severing ties with one's country of origin and obtaining citizenship elsewhere could play a role, but is not decisive.

If you are British and have been outside the UK for a long time, you will probably be considered a non-resident. But you can never be sure, said Anthony Whatling, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal Tax. After your death your executor may have a dispute with HMRC.

A HM Treasury spokesperson said: Replacing the outdated non-dom tax regime with a new, internationally competitive new residence-based system will tackle unfairness in the tax system, attract top talent and investment to the UK and ensure long-term residency for everyone. . UK residents pay tax here.

Meanwhile, British nationals who have already lived abroad for more than 10 years will also be able to benefit from a new scheme that gives them a 100% reduction in UK tax on foreign income and capital gains for the first four years upon their return to the UK from April. Residence in the UK.

Under the rules, they must also have been resident in the UK for 10 years before being subject to full IHT.

This is your opportunity to plan. [British people] “It’s never happened before,” said Tim Stovold, partner at Moore Kingston Smith. Some people might think living abroad for 10 years is a decent price to pay, as long as the rules don't change again.

