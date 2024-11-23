US to unveil new export restrictions to China, lobbying group says | Business





The Biden administration is set to unveil new export restrictions to China as early as next week, the American Chamber of Commerce told its members in an email Thursday.

The new regulations could add up to 200 Chinese chip companies to a list of trade restrictions that prohibits most U.S. suppliers from shipping goods to targeted companies, the email from the powerful Washington-based lobbying group said. according to an extract seen on Friday by Reuters. .

The Commerce Department, which oversees U.S. export policy, plans to issue the new regulations before the Thanksgiving holiday next Thursday, according to the email.

The Chamber of Commerce did not respond to a request for comment. The Commerce Ministry declined to comment.

The update, if accurate, shows that the Biden administration is continuing its plan to further crack down on China's access to semiconductors, even as the start of Donald Trump's second term in January approaches.

Another set of rules limiting shipments of high-bandwidth memory chips to China is expected to be unveiled next month as part of a broader artificial intelligence package, the email continued.

Biden imposed a series of export controls on China aimed at halting its technological progress, fearing the technology could be used to strengthen China's military.

Sources briefed on the matter said the first round of regulations would likely include restrictions on shipments of chipmaking tools to China.

Reuters reported in July that the United States planned to unveil a new set of export controls to China, including adding about 120 Chinese entities to its restricted trade list.

