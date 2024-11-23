The choice of the US Treasury Bessent is a fiscal hawk: Wall Street reacts





(Bloomberg) Friday's nomination of hedge fund chief Scott Bessents as U.S. Treasury secretary offers bond investors a glimpse of the new administrations' radical economic agenda after an extensive search that included several high-profile candidates.

Most read on Bloomberg

The $28 trillion U.S. Treasury market was already closed for the week when Bessent, who runs macro hedge fund Key Square Group, was officially appointed by President-elect Donald Trump. Until trading resumes at the start of Monday's session in Asia, investors and strategists are awaiting more details on Bessent's views on fiscal policy and his next steps.

Here's what Wall Street investors and strategists are saying:

Glen Capelo, who spent more than three decades on Wall Street bond trading desks and is now a managing director at Mischler Financial Group.

Scott is a fiscal hawk and will certainly be positive overall for the economy and markets.

He wants to limit spending. Bessent wants to put the Treasury Secretary back in line with the markets. The bottom line of Bessent's tariff policy is that companies can have a certain amount of time to ensure they are fueling the U.S. economy or risk having to pay tariffs, Capelo said.

It’s not the jaw-dropping pricing philosophy and incoming inflation that many are talking about. So I think it's going to be great for America.

John Fagan, Director at Markets Policy Partners

Fagan, who led the U.S. Treasury's markets monitoring group from 2014 to 2018, said Bessent's past comments and opinions could change once he faces the reality of the role as Treasury secretary. When people are in the markets, their commentary on the markets is indelibly colored by what their book is.

However, when decisions are made regarding the issuance of Treasury securities, they are extremely high-consequence decisions that are made with large groups of people at the table and enormous amounts of data and considerations that arise in reality of the stable and the predictable.

Priya Misra, portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management

Although the Treasury Secretary ultimately sets the administration's fiscal policy, I am encouraged that the person in charge knows the markets very well.

Bessent spoke of a gradual approach to tariffs and stressed the need to control the deficit. This suggests that Bessent wants to prevent a market reaction that would limit the administration's trade and fiscal policy goals.

The story continues

The only area that might raise concerns is his comments about a shadow Fed chair, but I think he is aware that an independent central bank is one of the main reasons the US dollar is a reserve currency and US Treasury bonds, a safe haven. I think the administration may comment on monetary policy, but the Fed will remain focused on its dual mandate.

Zachary Griffiths, Head of US Investment Grade and Macro Strategy at CreditSights

Having a macro hedge fund specialist seems to be a good thing for the markets. Someone who understands how this aspect works is a good thing.

To me, his view on the Fed's desire to create a lame duck Chair Powell is a bit worrying. I know that Bessent has since sort of withdrawn the recommendation that he made. But that's the only thing that strikes me. This risk keeps the overhang of this potential volatility-inducing event in play should they take a less orthodox approach to the relationship with the Fed.

Andrew Brenner, Head of International Fixed Income at NatAlliance Securities

He's been Trump's economic advisor for a while and I think he understands Trump.

Under Bessent at Treasury and under Trump, I don't think they're going to try to undermine the independence of the Fed.

Ed Al-Hussainy, strategist at Columbia Threadneedle

I don't expect the Treasury Secretary to have an independent, ambitious agenda.

The Treasury Secretary will have three tasks before him. First, shape the scale and scope of the fiscal response in the next recession. Second, determine the maturity structure of Treasury debt as borrowing increases next year. Third, potentially have a voice in negotiations on tax policy next year.

Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities

The process was long and thoughtful. Bessent is an excellent choice. He understands global markets, which is essential for this role. And the markets trust him.

Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek

2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-treasury-pick-bessent-fiscal-011526380.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos