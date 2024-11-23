Snow closes roads and railways as Storm Butt hits Britain | uk weather





Storm Bert has hit the UK and snow is expected to cause road closures and strong rain and winds to cause further travel disruptions and potential flooding.

Ice was reported in parts of Scotland, Yorkshire and northeast England, with weather warnings and 13 flood warnings in place for most of the country. An amber warning for wind, rain and snow is in place for most of England until Sunday.

Flights at Newcastle Airport have been suspended due to heavy snow. The airport's online departure board shows a number of flights scheduled to depart on Saturday have been delayed and the 9.30am British Airways service to Heathrow has been cancelled.

Posted in X Airport: Heavy snow continued to fall at the airport this morning due to Storm Bert. Our snow teams are operational and working hard to minimize disruption and will provide a further update later this morning.

The Electricity Supply Board said at least 60,000 homes, businesses and farms were without power in Ireland, adding that it was mobilizing crews to affected areas to respond to faults.

Rail companies have urged passengers to avoid travel to certain areas, and some have warned of reduced services. The National Highway has issued a severe weather warning for snow affecting Yorkshire and the North East of England between 5am and 3pm on Saturday.

The A628 in Yorkshire was closed overnight in both directions between the A616 Hollingworth and the A57 Flouch due to snow, the National Highways said. The A66 Trans-Pennine route is closed between the A6 and M6 (J40).

An amber warning for heavy snow and ice is in effect until 5pm on Saturday for areas across Scotland, where accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are possible on ground above 200 metres, and 20 to 40 cm on hillsides above 400 metres.

The weather warning applies to parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and parts of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.

The annual Perth Christmas lights switch-on event has been canceled due to safety and travel concerns.

A second yellow warning has been issued for Yorkshire and the North East of England until noon on Saturday. An amber warning for wind, rain and snow is in place until 9am on Sunday for wider parts of the region.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: “Heavy snowfall is expected for two to four hours across northern England and Scotland on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by strong winds, this snow will accumulate quickly, accumulating 5 to 10 cm in lower areas and 20 to 40 cm on hillsides.

There may be blizzards over hills across northern England and Scotland, extreme conditions for crossing and traveling over hills, and there is also a risk of power outages due to snow accumulating on power lines.

So overall, we have a multi-hazard event as we approach Saturday morning.

He said temperatures would rise quickly as the storm brought in milder air from the Atlantic Ocean, leading to a rapid thaw in the afternoon.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Our morning email breaks down the day's top stories to tell you what's happening and why it matters.

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Melting snow and heavy rain could cause localized flooding, but the wettest areas are Wales, the south-west, especially over the south-facing hills, where strong winds can blow and there is a clear risk of being affected by the wind. Not only from the rain, the meteorologist said.

Up to 75mm of rain is possible in Wales and south-west England over the weekend, while more than 100mm is possible in the highlands of south Wales and Dartmoor.

Strong winds were expected to hit the southern coastal areas, with gusts exceeding 70 mph.

A gale warning has been issued in Scotland from 5am to 7pm on Saturday.

Rain and snow warnings are in place for northern England until 9am on Sunday and for Northern Ireland until 11am on Saturday. A rain warning is in place for most of Wales until 6am on Sunday and for south-west England until 11.45pm on Saturday.

A strong wind warning has also been issued for the south coast of England from 9am to 9pm on Sunday.

ScotRail canceled services from Inverness to Elgin, Aberdeen to Inverurie and Glasgow Queen Street to Oban, while trains from Glasgow Central to Carlisle ended at Dumfries.

South Western Rail has asked passengers to only travel west of Basingstoke if the journey is absolutely necessary. It said services between Exeter and London Waterloo would start and end in Basingstoke. Speed ​​restrictions will result in longer journey times between Salisbury and Exeter and between Bournemouth and Weymouth. Due to safety checks, services across the network will start later than usual on Sunday and Monday.

TransPennine Express strongly urged passengers not to travel north of Carlisle on Saturday, while Avanti West Coast advised passengers not to travel north of Preston, including Lancaster, Oxenholme, Penrith, Carlisle, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/23/snow-close-roads-and-railway-lines-as-storm-bert-hits-uk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos