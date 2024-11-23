How US fraud charges against him impact Indian economy and politics





Getty Images

Mr Adani's sprawling $169 billion empire expands into ports and renewable energy

Just a few weeks ago, Gautam Adani, one of the world's richest men, celebrated Donald Trump's election victory and announced plans to invest $10 billion ($7.9 billion) in energy and infrastructure projects in the United States.

Now the 62-year-old Indian billionaire and close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose sprawling $169 billion empire spans ports and renewable energy, faces fraud charges in the United States which could potentially jeopardize its ambitions at home and abroad.

Federal prosecutors accused him of orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme and hiding it to raise money in the United States. They allege that Mr. Adani and his executives paid bribes to Indian officials to obtain contracts worth $2 billion in profits over 20 years. Adani Group has denied the allegations, calling them “baseless”.

But this is already harming the group and the Indian economy.

Adani Group companies lost $34 billion in market value on Thursday, reducing the combined market capitalization of its 10 companies to $147 billion. Adani Green Energy, which is the company at the center of the allegations, also said it would not proceed with a $600 million bond offering.

Then there are questions about the impact of these accusations on Indian business and politics.

Getty Images

Mr. Adani, the 62-year-old Indian billionaire, is a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India's economy is deeply linked to that of Mr. Adani, the country's leading infrastructure tycoon. It operates 13 ports (30% market share), seven airports (23% of passenger traffic) and the second largest cement business in India (20% of the market).

With six coal-fired power plants, Mr Adani is the largest private player in India's power sector. At the same time, it has committed to investing $50 billion in green hydrogen and is managing an 8,000 km (4,970 miles) long gas pipeline. He is also building India's longest highway and redeveloping the country's largest slum. It employs more than 45,000 people, but its businesses reach millions of people nationwide.

Its global ambitions extend to coal mines in Indonesia and Australia, as well as infrastructure projects in Africa.

Mr Adanis' portfolio closely reflects Modis' policy priorities, starting with infrastructure and more recently extending to clean energy. He has thrived despite criticism calling his business empire crony capitalism, highlighting his close ties to Modi, both as chief minister of Gujarat – where they both hail from – and as prime minister of India. (Like any successful businessman, Mr. Adani has also established ties with many opposition leaders, investing in their states.)

This [the bribery allegations] is big. Mr. Adani and Modi have been inseparable for a long time. This will influence India's political economy, says Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, an Indian journalist who has written extensively about this group of companies.

AFP

Adani Group companies lost $34 billion in market value on Thursday

This crisis also comes as Mr Adani has spent almost two years trying to rebuild his image after US short seller Hindenburg Research's 2023 report accused his conglomerate of decades of stock manipulation and fraud. Although Mr. Adani denied the claims, the allegations triggered a market sell-off and an ongoing investigation by India's market regulator, SEBI.

Mr. Adani attempted to rehabilitate his image and show that the allegations of fraud previously made by the Hindenburg Group were not true and that his company and operations were doing quite well. A number of new deals and investments have been made over the past year, and so this is just a blow to this billionaire who has done a very good job of ridding himself of the potential damage of these allegations previous ones. ” Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center, a US think tank, told the BBC.

For now, raising capital in the country may prove difficult for Mr. Adani's cash-intensive projects.

“The market reaction shows how serious the situation is,” Ambareesh Baliga, an independent market analyst, told the BBC. “Adanis will continue to obtain financing for its major projects, but with delays.”

AFP

Mr. Adani faced difficulties in Kenya following a proposed takeover of an international airport

The latest accusations could also put a damper on Mr. Adanis's plans for global expansion. It has already been challenged in Kenya and Bangladesh over a proposed takeover of an international airport and a controversial energy deal. “This [bribery charges] halts international expansion plans linked to the United States,” Nirmalya Kumar, Professor Lee Kong Chian at Singapore Management University, told the BBC.

What's next? On the political front, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi unsurprisingly called for Mr Adanis' arrest and promised to stir up Parliament. Corruption of government officials in India is nothing new, but the amounts mentioned are staggering. I suspect the United States has the names of some of the intended recipients. This could have repercussions on the Indian political scene. There is still much to come, Mr. Kumar believes.

Mr. Adanis' team will undoubtedly provide a premier legal defense. “Right now we only have the indictment, which leaves a lot more to be revealed,” Mr. Kugelman said.

AFP

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called for Mr Adani's arrest.

Although the US-India trade relationship may come under scrutiny, it is unlikely to be significantly affected, especially given the recent US$500 million deal. dollars with Mr. Adani for a port project in Sri Lanka, Mr. Kugelman said. Despite these serious allegations, broader trade ties between the United States and India remain strong.

Trade relations between the United States and India are very extensive and multifaceted. Even with these very serious allegations against a major player in the Indian economy, I don't think we should overestimate the impact this could have on that relationship, says Mr. Kugelman.

Additionally, it is unclear whether Mr. Adani may be targeted, despite the U.S.-India extradition treaty, as it depends on whether or not the new administration authorizes the prosecution. business. Mr. Baliga believes that this is not a disaster for the Adanis. “I still think foreign investors and banks will support them as they did after Hindenburg, given that they are part of very important and successful sectors of the Indian economy,” he says.

“The feeling in the market is also that maybe this will sort itself out and be resolved, once the [Donald] The Trump administration is taking over.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c748y8e4093o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos