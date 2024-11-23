Two men found guilty of freezing death of family member at Canada-US border





A Minnesota jury found two men guilty of helping to smuggle an Indian family from Canada to the United States in January 2022, leading to their deaths.

Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel and Steve Anthony Shand were found guilty on all counts of human trafficking, criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Both had pleaded not guilty to charges related to the deaths of the Patel family, whose bodies were found frozen in a Manitoba field by Canadian authorities 12 meters from the US border.

The trial shed light on human smuggling operations that help foreign nationals emigrate illegally to North America.

The jury presented its verdict in a Minnesota court on Friday, after a few hours of deliberation.

Both men will be sentenced at a later date. They each face up to 55 years in prison.

The trial, which began Monday, included testimony from another convicted migrant smuggler and a survivor from the same group the Patel family was traveling with.

Jurors also saw text messages sent between the two defendants in the weeks before the day the Patel family died. They discussed the logistics of the migrants' journey, as well as the freezing temperatures on the day of the fatal journey.

The bodies of Vaishaliben Patel, her husband Jagdish and their two young children, Vihangi, 11, and Dharmik, three, were found by Canadian police in January 2022.

Authorities believe the family – who had traveled on visitor visas from their native village in western India to Toronto, Canada – was trying to cross the border into the United States when they were caught in a blinding blizzard and temperatures as low as -35°C (-31°F). .

Prosecutors said they became separated from a larger group of people crossing the border illegally.

Authorities said Patel (the accused, who is not related to the deceased family) was one of the main organizers of the operation, while Shand was arrested for planning to pick up the family and other migrants once they enter the United States.

In closing arguments, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael McBride argued that while the Patels “slowly died in the freezing cold, Steve Shand sat in his warm van and did nothing to help them.”

Meanwhile, Mr McBride said “Harshkumar Patel was texting from sunny Florida and did nothing to help.”

“For weeks they knew the cold would kill, but they decided their profit was more important than these human lives,” he told the court.

Shand's lawyers argued that he was recruited by Patel and was “an unwitting participant” in the smuggling enterprise, and said their client “did not agree to participate in any crime.”

The defense also urged the jury to criticize the testimony heard and determine whether and to what extent others were guilty in the Patels' deaths.

The trial exposed the operation of a complex international network that sought to illegally funnel immigrants to the United States through Canada, at great risk to would-be migrants and great profits to smugglers.

Among the witnesses was Rajinder Pal Singh, a convicted human smuggler who helped people cross the Canada-U.S. border from British Columbia to Washington state.

Singh testified that the Patel family was in contact with another suspected smuggler, Fenil Patel, who lives in Toronto and has been charged by Indian police in the family's deaths.

He said Fenil Patel (no relation to the family) arranged for the family to obtain Canadian visas so they could enter the United States illegally.

Another witness was Yash Patel, 23 (also unrelated to the deceased family), who was traveling with the Patel family in the United States.

He testified that he and the other migrants were dropped off in the middle of a snowstorm in Manitoba and had to walk until they saw another car.

He said it didn't take long before the group broke up.

“I was very scared,” Yash Patel told the Minnesota court. “I wanted to get help from someone, but no one could come and help me.”

