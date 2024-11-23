Judges schedule Mexico's trial against U.S. arms makers





SCOTUS NEWS By Amy Howe on November 22, 2024 at 12:42 p.m.

The court will schedule two additional sessions for the 2024-25 term in the coming months. (Katie Barlow)

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on February 26 in a case involving the showing that plaintiffs must make in reverse discrimination cases, followed by oral arguments on March 4 in a lawsuit filed by the Mexican government against manufacturers of American weapons, seeking to hold them back. responsible for gun violence in Mexico.

The court on Friday morning released the schedule for its February argument session, which begins Feb. 24 and continues through March 5. During that time, the justices will hear eight hours of arguments over six days.

Here is a complete list of cases up for debate during the February oral argument:

Gutierrez v. Saenz (Feb. 24): Question of whether a Texas man on death row has the legal right to file a lawsuit, known as standing, to challenge state law governing post DNA testing -conviction.

Esteras v. United States (February 25): In determining whether to revoke an individual's supervised release and impose a prison sentence, may a court consider factors in the law governing the determination of the penalty that the law on supervised release does not mention.

Perttu c. Richards (Feb. 25): Whether, in cases subject to the Prison Litigation Reform Act, inmates are entitled to a jury trial regarding their exhaustion of administrative remedies when the disputed facts regarding the exhaustion are closely related to the property – underlying basis for their claims. .

Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services (Feb. 26): Whether, in addition to pleading the other elements of a federal employment discrimination claim, a plaintiff in a reverse discrimination case here, a heterosexual woman alleging that she been discriminated against on the basis of sexual orientation must also demonstrate substantive circumstances to support suspicions that the defendant is that unusual employer who discriminates against the majority.

CC/Devas Ltd. c. Antrix Corp. (consolidated for one hour of oral argument with Devas Multimedia Private Ltd. v. Antrix Corp.) (March 3): Whether plaintiffs must prove minimal contact before federal courts can assert personal jurisdiction over foreign states are prosecuted under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

Blom Bank Sal v. Honickman (March 3): Does the strict standard of Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 60(b)(6), requiring a showing of extraordinary circumstances to justify reopening a final judgment, apply to a judgment post-motion for judgment to vacate a judgment so that an amended complaint can be filed.

Smith & Wesson Brands v. Estados Unios Mexicanos (March 4): Should the Mexican government's lawsuit against U.S. arms manufacturers continue, arguing that they aided and abetted the illegal sale of weapons to cartel traffickers in Mexico?

Nuclear Regulatory Commission v. Texas (with Interim Storage Partners v. Texas) (March 5): The Hobbs Act, which allows a party aggrieved by an agency's final order to seek review before a federal appeals court, allows- it non-parties to seek review of claims asserting that an agency order exceeds the agency's statutory authority; and whether the Atomic Energy Act of 1954 and the Nuclear Waste Policy Act of 1982 authorize the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to permit private entities to temporarily store nuclear fuel away from nuclear reactor sites where spent fuel has been produced.

This article was originally published in Howe on the Court.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotusblog.com/2024/11/justices-schedule-mexicos-suit-against-us-gun-manufacturers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos