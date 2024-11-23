Norwegian guard at US embassy in Oslo arrested on allegations of spying for Russia and Iran





CNN-

A Norwegian working as a security guard at the US embassy in Oslo was arrested this week on allegations of spying for Russia and Iran.

According to Norwegian public television channel NRK, the man is aged around 20 and was arrested on Wednesday at his home in his garage. He is accused of attempted aggravated intelligence activities against state secrets and admitted to collecting and sharing information with Russian and Iranian authorities, according to NRK.

The arrest comes amid ongoing concerns about Moscow and Tehran's espionage and influence operations around the world. Western officials have foiled plots from Tehran to harm or kill individuals, including an alleged assassination plot against President-elect Donald Trump.

Also in November, the Wall Street Journal reported that incendiary devices ignited in Germany and the United Kingdom in July were part of a covert Russian operation to start fires aboard cargo and airline planes. passengers to the United States and Canada.

The man accused of espionage in Norway is accused of obtaining information that could harm the security of third countries. The question is whether the information he has is of that nature, said his lawyer John Christian Elden, adding that his client had not admitted he was a spy. Elden said his client was not pleading guilty but consenting to two weeks in prison, NRK reported.

Norway's intelligence and security service PST confirmed to CNN on Friday that it had arrested the individual for intelligence activities against state secrets and illegal intelligence against other states. A PST spokesperson also confirmed that the person concerned was employed as a security guard at the US embassy in Oslo. They declined to provide further information, citing the early stages of the investigation.

A spokesperson for the US State Department told CNN that it does not comment on allegations related to intelligence or personnel matters, but appreciates, as always, our close coordination and cooperation with Norwegian police on a series of critical questions.

We refer you to the Norwegian authorities for further information, the spokesperson said.

