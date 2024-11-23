UK ministers accused of tacitly raising corporate interest rates by $2.7 billion





UK businesses are expected to see their hidden taxes rise by $900 million next year and up to $2.7 billion in 2026 through business rate hikes, despite Labor's pledge not to increase the amount of cash raised by the levy.

Business rates paid by thousands of shops, pubs and restaurants will more than double next year as ministers scale back long-standing relief measures, according to calculations by property research group Altus Group.

Documents released in last month's Budget show support for retail and hospitality businesses covered by business rates will be reduced by the Treasury from $2.65 billion this year to $1.7 billion next year, before falling to zero the following year.

The government has pledged to overhaul business rates in 2026 so the sector faces permanently lower rates, complicating calculations about the long-term impact on the industry.

But the opposition Conservatives accused the Labor government of indirectly raising business rates ahead of the second reading in parliament on Monday of the Non-Domestic Ratings Bill covering business rates.

The Conservatives said the changes would further increase pressure on businesses already reeling from the £25 billion rise in annual national insurance employer contributions, higher minimum wages and Labour's workers' rights package.

In its manifesto, Labor explicitly stated that it would overhaul the business rates system to raise equal revenues more fairly.

But Prime Minister Rachel Reeves cut previous rate cuts for the retail and hospitality sectors in her October 30 budget. This means overall business rates payments will increase by an additional $900 million next year and $1.8 billion in 2026.

In his budget speech, Reeves announced a 40% relief in business rates for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors over 2025-26 through discretionary local discounts.

This was significantly lower than the previous 75% business tax rate relief the sector enjoyed under the Conservative government, which was due to end completely in April 2025.

This means that support for business rates retail and hospitality businesses will fall from $2.65 billion to $1.7 billion next year in Treasury estimates, effectively leaving $2.65 billion in support next year without further government action. It means.

Altus Group said the cut from 75% to 40% next April would mean an average 140% increase in business rates for more than 250,000 high street properties in England alone.

The report said business rates for general stores will now rise from 3,589 to 8,613 in April next year. The average bill for restaurants increases from 5,051 to 12,122.

A spokesperson for the British Beer and Pub Association said the sector would face significantly higher costs as the concessions were cut from 75% to 40% from April.

The Conservative government has proposed varying levels of relief, ranging from 50 to 75 per cent, as emergency measures during the pandemic and resulting cost-of-living crisis.

The industry expected that this transaction would be resolved under more normal trading conditions.

Shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said: These punitive changes come on top of 25 billion National Insurance raids, high inflation and trade union-inspired employment legislation. Labor did everything possible to create an anti-business environment.

The situation is complicated by the fact that ministers are introducing further changes to the way the business rates system operates from 2026.

As a result of legislation currently going through parliament, any future relief for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors will come through a new surcharge on large establishments rather than central government funding.

Alex Probyn, president of property tax at Altus Group, said that while Labor had promised to reduce the burden of business rates, that burden would actually increase next year.

From 2026, the discount will be borne by the 1% of taxpayers with the largest properties rather than the public exchequer, he said. The biggest assets are not necessarily the ones with the broadest shoulders.

The British Property Federation said it recognized that next year's 40% tax cut would still be higher than the 33% rate in 2019 when it was first introduced.

The government has pledged to create a fairer and more sustainable business rates system, but the proposed changes are actually a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul, said Ion Fletcher, head of policy at BPF.

What we need is fundamental reform to unfreeze tax levels in line with inflation, introduce annual reassessments, and a long-term plan to reduce overall property tax levels to levels that are competitive with international peers.

A HM Treasury spokesman said: “The current relief measures are only temporary and business rates are expected to return to normal by April next year.”

Instead, the measures taken by this Government will provide a 40% relief for 250,000 properties and permanently reduce business rates for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses for the first time from 2026.

