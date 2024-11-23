Winter storms hit the Northeast and more are expected for Thanksgiving week





WINDSOR, Calif. (AP) The United States was reeling from snow and rain Saturday with a second wave of bad weather threatening to disrupt holiday travel before Thanksgiving. California braced for more rainfall while still grappling with flooding and small landslides from a previous storm, and thousands of people in the Pacific Northwest remained without power after several days in the dark.

A winter storm warning in California's Sierra Nevada was in effect Saturday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Services office in Sacramento, with heavy snow expected at higher elevations and wind gusts up to 55 mph (88 km/h). Total snowfall of around 1.2 meters was forecast, with the heaviest accumulations forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Forecasters said the Midwest and Great Lakes regions would see rain and snow on Monday, and the East Coast would be hardest hit over Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

A low pressure system will bring rain to the Southeast early Thursday before moving toward the Northeast, where areas from Boston to New York could experience rain and strong winds. Parts of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine and the Adirondacks could receive snow. If the system moves further inland, the forecast calls for less snow for the mountains and more rain.

Deadly cyclone on the west coast

The West Coast storm arrived in the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, killing two people and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, mostly in the Seattle area, before its strong winds crossed northern California. The system slammed into the West Coast on Tuesday as a bomb cyclone, which occurs when a cyclone rapidly intensifies. It triggered strong winds that toppled trees onto roads, vehicles and homes.

Santa Rosa, California, experienced its wettest three-day stretch on record with about 12 inches of rain falling Friday evening, according to the Bay Area National Weather Service. On Saturday, vineyards in Windsor, about 16 kilometers to the north, were flooded.

Dominick Conti, a 19-year-old volunteer firefighter, and a friend traveled through the Santa Rosa area Friday to help people whose vehicles were flooded. With his 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a set of ropes, they were able to rescue the driver of a sedan stuck in water, a truck stuck in a giant mud hole, and a farmer stranded on a dirt road.

Tens of thousands remain without power in Seattle area

As of Saturday morning, some 85,000 people in the Seattle area were still without power after the most powerful atmospheric river of the season, a long plume of moisture that forms over an ocean and flows over land . Crews worked to clear streets of downed lines, branches and other debris, while cities opened warming centers so people entering their fourth day without power could get hot food and plug in their cell phones and other devices.

Katie Skippers' home in North Bend, about 30 miles east of Seattle at the foot of the Cascade Mountains, has been without power since Tuesday after howling winds shook the roof and toppled trees onto power lines. The house wasn't damaged, but the days without power and cold showers were starting to take their toll.

I have to keep a fire going to keep it warm. I have to make sure the generator is working, she said. It's also tiring to be in the dark all the time.

Northeast receives much-needed rainfall

Another storm brought rain to New York and New Jersey, where rare wildfires have raged in recent weeks, and heavy snow to northeastern Pennsylvania. Parts of West Virginia were under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning, with up to 24 inches of snow and high winds making travel difficult.

Despite the mess, precipitation should help ease drought conditions after an exceptionally dry fall.

It won't help combat the drought, but it will certainly help when it all melts, said Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York.

Heavy snow fell across northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Pocono Mountains. Higher elevations were reported up to 17 inches (43 centimeters), with lower accumulations in Valley cities like Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Fewer than 80,000 customers in 10 counties lost power and the state Transportation Department imposed speed restrictions on some highways.

Parts of West Virginia also saw their first significant snowfall of the season Friday and Saturday night, with up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) in the higher elevations of the Allegheny Mountains. Some areas were under a blizzard warning.

The rainfall helped put a stop to the state's worst drought in at least two decades. It also gave a boost to West Virginia ski resorts as they prepare to open their slopes in the coming weeks.

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press writers Hallie Golden in Seattle; Janie Har in San Francisco; Manuel Valdés in Issaquah, Washington; Sarah Brumfield in Washington, D.C.; Michael Rubinkam in Pennsylvania; John Raby in West Virginia; Leah Skene in Baltimore; Stefanie Dazio in Los Angeles; and Claire Rush of Portland, Oregon, contributed.

