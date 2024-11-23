Winter storms sweep across U.S. as new system expected by ThanksgivingExBulletin





Firefighters wade through floodwaters while responding to a rescue call in unincorporated Sonoma County, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. Noah Berger/AP .

switch caption

HEALDSBURG, California. A major storm dropped more snow and record rain in California, causing small mudslides and flooding some streets, while on the other side of the country, blizzard or winter storm warnings were in effect Saturday for areas extending from the northeast to the central Appalachians. .

Another storm system is expected to arrive during Thanksgiving week and persist through Tuesday in the Pacific Northwest, dumping rain as well as snow in higher elevations, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Torry Dooley .

The Midwest and Great Lakes regions will also see rain and snow on Monday, while the East Coast will be hit hardest by weather over Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

A low pressure system will bring rain to the Southeast early Thursday before moving toward the Northeast, where areas from Boston to New York could experience rain and strong winds. Parts of northern New Hampshire, northern Maine and the Adirondacks could receive snow. If the system moves further inland, the forecast calls for less snow for the mountains and more rain.

Deadly 'bomb cyclone' hits West Coast

The West Coast storm arrived in the Pacific Northwest earlier this week, killing two people and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands, mostly in the Seattle area, before its strong winds crossed northern California. The system slammed into the West Coast on Tuesday as a “bomb cyclone,” which occurs when a cyclone rapidly intensifies. It triggered strong winds that toppled trees onto roads, vehicles and homes.

Santa Rosa, California, experienced its wettest three-day stretch on record with about 12 inches of rain falling Friday evening, according to the Bay Area National Weather Service.

Flooding closed part of the scenic Highway 1, also known as Pacific Coast Highway, in Mendocino County and there was no estimate of when it would reopen, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, another storm brought much-needed rain to New York and New Jersey, where rare wildfires have raged in recent weeks, and heavy snow to northeastern Pennsylvania. Parts of West Virginia were under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning, with up to 24 inches of snow and high winds making travel difficult.

A man looks at a tree that fell on power lines during a major storm in Issaquah, Washington, Friday, November 22, 2024. Manuel Valdes/AP .

Tens of thousands of people are without power in the Seattle area

As Seattle-area residents headed into the weekend, more than 87,000 people were still without power due to this season's most powerful atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture that forms above of an ocean and flows into the sky above the land. Crews worked to clear streets of downed lines, branches and other debris, while cities opened warming centers so people entering their fourth day without power could get hot food and plug in their cell phones and other devices.

Gale warnings were issued off the coast of Washington, Oregon and California, and high wind warnings were in effect in parts of northern California and Oregon. Winter storm warnings have been issued for parts of the California Cascades and Sierra Nevada.

Forecasters predict that both coasts would begin to experience a respite from storms as the northeastern system moves toward eastern Canada and the western one heads south.

By Friday evening, some relief was already visible in California, where the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office lowered evacuation orders to warnings for people near the Eel River after forecasters said the waterway would experience moderate but not major flooding.

People wait in line to enter the Whitney Museum of American Art on Friday, November 22, 2024, in New York. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP .

. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Northeast gets much-deserved rainfall

In the drought-stricken Northeast, more than 2 inches of rain were expected Saturday morning north of New York, with snow mixed in at higher elevations.

Despite the mess, precipitation should help ease drought conditions in a state that has had an unusually dry fall.

“It's not going to combat the drought, but it's certainly going to help when all this melts away,” said Bryan Greenblatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Binghamton, New York.

Heavy snow fell across northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Pocono Mountains, prompting a series of school closures. Higher elevations were reported up to 17 inches (43 centimeters), with lower accumulations in Valley cities like Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Fewer than 80,000 customers in 10 counties lost power and the state Transportation Department imposed speed restrictions on some highways.

Parts of West Virginia also saw their first significant snowfall of the season Friday and overnight Saturday, with up to 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) accumulating in the higher elevations of the Allegheny Mountains. Some areas were under a blizzard warning as gusty winds made travel conditions hazardous.

The rainfall helped end the worst drought the state has seen in at least two decades. It also gave a boost to West Virginia ski resorts as they prepare to open their slopes in the coming weeks.

