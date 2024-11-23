Storm Bert has launched a 'vicious' attack on the UK as Britons brace for blizzards and fierce winds.





Storm Burt will throw “everything but the kitchen sink” at the UK this weekend as Britain braces for high winds, rain and more snowstorms.

November is about to end in a round of cyclonic chaos as the fall begins its final “vicious” onslaught.

A huge pressure “low” exerting force between Iceland and the UK has earned the season's second storm a name.

The “cyclonic” low is driven by a frenzied jet stream that rushes from the United States and splits into two storm-filled “arms.”

WX Chart

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “Outside the Atlantic, it’s a little confusing that one arm of the jet stream is moving south and trying to develop a low pressure area, while the other arm of the jet stream is coming out of North America and changing direction, creating a low pressure area.

One low point is what we call the right entrance of the jet, and by the time we reach it on Sunday it suddenly becomes a very vicious low pressure area.

Most of next week will look like generally fall weather, but the change could be interesting, with rain in the forecast heading into the weekend.

The weather will take a turn for the worst on Saturday as a “90 degree flip” brings winds from the Atlantic.

However, temperatures will become milder after the early winter cold as storms from the west strengthen.

Latest developments:

However, meteorologists are observing isobars that warn of strong winds as they strengthen weather maps.

Deakin said: This low pressure system is pushing in between the UK and Iceland and is getting really strong with the isobars popping out with some pretty gusty winds over the weekend and that's something we'll have to watch.

By the time we arrive on Sunday we will have seen a 90 degree inversion, which will allow for milder air to spread across the UK, with milder temperatures heading into Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy rain is expected in the hills of south Wales and south-west England, and any accumulation of rainfall during Saturday could cause some problems.

Met Office Alex Deakin warns the jet will bring storms to the UK.

Meteorological Administration

This weekend will see the second storm of the season, bringing rain, snow and strong winds.

Warnings were issued that strong winds could bring blizzards to exposed areas of the north, including the Scottish Highlands.

Jim Dale, British Meteorological Office meteorologist and social commentator, said: “Storm Bert will bring very strong winds, snow and blizzards that will throw everything but the kitchen sink at us.”

This is something I've been watching for about a week, and it appears to have developed into a powerful storm with main momentum expected on Saturday.

There is also a risk of flooding due to heavy rain and rising temperatures and melting snow.

Exacta forecaster James Madden added: The next and final widespread avalanches of this winter period are expected to occur across central England, Wales, Yorkshire, northern England, north-east England and much of England in the early hours of Saturday and throughout Saturday morning. of Scotland.

Then, for many, it will gradually become rainy with the onset of mild, stormy and windy weather.

