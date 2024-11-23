An existential battle: How Trump wins changes the American media landscape | Trump administration





When MSNBC morning hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski announced to their viewers last week that they had visited Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, they must have suspected that he there would be a reaction.

The married co-hosts of the liberal news network have blasted Trump for years, particularly in the run-up to the presidential election. Now, following his victory, they told their viewers they were seeking to reestablish communication with the man they warned only weeks ago would bring fascism to America.

Joe and I realized it was time to do something different, Brzezinski told Morning Joe viewers Monday. It starts with not only talking about Donald Trump, but also talking with him.

Their reward? An online barnburned by their online reviews and declining viewership for a show and network already struggling in a rapidly declining American cable news industry. The next morning, the network's viewing figures fell 38 percent, according to Nielsen Media Research.

It is not possible for a truly free press to remain neutral in the face of lies and violated civic norms. Jim Sleeper

Yet the about-face by Scarborough and Brzezinski is just one piece of data in the American media landscape that shows that some key elements of the American press may be recalibrating their approach to how they cover the second Trump administration and where the attitude of total opposition which Much of the press defined during his first term is in retreat.

Yet the moves come after an election campaign in which Trump frequently attacked the media and called them enemies of the people. It comes as his allies have threatened to restrict the press and attack their media critics. They have also already launched a wave of multibillion-dollar lawsuits against a host of media companies for their coverage that they often baselessly claim is biased, such as Trump's allegation that CBS misleadingly edited a interview with Kamala Harris.

These threats certainly appear to be in play with MSNBC, which now also faces an uncertain future as the network is being spun up by its parent company, Comcast. A subsequent sale would fall under the purview of Trump-appointed regulators.

According to Puck News, the couple's visit to Trump's tropical paradise was because Scarborough was petrified that the Justice Department president-elect would go after him. That's what it was all about, a source told the news site of the motive. This has nothing to do with ratings or Comcast. It's all about fear of retaliation and investigation.

It was about access and power, said Jeff Jarvis, media editor. But this visit brought nothing in terms of access, and they reported nothing journalistic. They were willing to risk the show's reputation, their reputation, and that of the network for their own personal fears.

But MSNBC isn't the only one facing tough choices. The American media faces many problems: fears about what Trump might do, complex business decisions and interests facing their business owners, and also understanding that the president-elect won the popular vote, demonstrating that their public exists beyond America's shelters. Criticism of Trump.

But these are choppy waters. The Washington Post, famous for bringing down Richard Nixon, has been at the center of controversy under its billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, and British journalist Will Lewis, charged with running the once-legendary brand.

The Washington Post lost 250,000 subscribers after refusing to support the president. Bezos defended the move, sparking suspicions that Amazon's role as a data cloud contractor for the defense industry played a role. But since Trump's victory, Lewis has not changed course, and a longtime and well-respected political editor at the paper was reportedly removed from his position last week.

The controversy over the Post occurred at the same time that the Los Angeles Times made a similar call to block support for Kamala Harris, also sparking widespread consternation in the newsroom and questioning of the extent to which the newspaper would continue to be critical of Trump.

The billionaire owner of the Los Angeles Times, Patrick Soon-Shiong, framed the case as an attempt at neutrality, although his activist daughter Nika Soon-Shiong also said the decision was motivated by Harris's continued support of Israel during the war in Gaza, which he later confirmed. in an internal email.

After years of anti-Trump coverage under Jeff Zucker, CNN is also correcting its course. Last week, cable news giant Dana Bash said it was unclear whether a group of men carrying swastika flags marching in Columbus, Ohio, belonged to the extreme right or extreme left.

A group of neo-Nazis marched through that city, wearing swastikas and covering their faces, Bash said. We don't know which side of the aisle this comes from. I mean, neo-Nazis usually come from the far right. The statement immediately drew ridicule for its seemingly bizarre attempt at neutrality.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Register for The Stakes Presidential Transition

We'll guide you through the aftermath of the US election and the transition to a Trump presidency.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Some members of the New York Times are also setting a more moderate tone than during the first Trump administration, although the paper continues to publish stories about Trump's preparations for his return to power. Columnist David Brooks claimed shortly after the election that Trump was a sower of chaos, not fascism, adding: In the chaos there is opportunity for a new society and a new response to the political, economic and psychological assault of Trump.

This is certainly a complex challenge. The media's symbiotic relationship with Trump was both nurturing and self-destructive the first time around as readership exploded, but a significant portion of the population, the portion that brought Trump back to the White House, has become even more hostile to mainstream media and embraced the idea. it was fake news.

The U.S. news industry, with few exceptions, is on life support as audiences fracture and social media traffic referrals dry up. The public trusts social media more, and the press now faces a hostile, under-resourced second Trump administration.

But would a more sober approach be effective? Would it attract readers previously hostile to the media and soften attacks from the Trump administration?

Some are skeptical.

You're trying to go after readers you'll never have and, in doing so, piss off the readers you do have, Jarvis, the media editor, said of the media playing it safe with Trump. This is the paradox that the media still believes in the media. The challenge for journalism now is to make people feel heard and separate from the power structures of politics and money.

The only network in a solid position appears to be right-wing Fox News, which has dominated 24-hour news delivery throughout the election cycle and appears confident in its identity as America comes back to life under the presidency Trump.

Fox News finished the week of November 11-17 with its highest cable news audience share in the network's 28-year history in several categories, while MSNBC had its lowest-rated week in a quarter of a century.

For some observers, all this portends worrying times ahead as America faces a president with openly autocratic sympathies and a radical right agenda.

The press will find itself in an existential battle for its own integrity if it does not decide to confront and challenge Trump from the top down. It is impossible for a truly free press to remain neutral in the face of lies and transgressed civic norms and survive, said Jim Sleeper, an author and retired lecturer in political science at Yale University.

If the population has decided to trade their freedom and rights for the stability and security that authoritarians always promise, then the press must make a choice and decide that honest journalists are dissidents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/nov/23/trump-journalist-cable-msnbc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos