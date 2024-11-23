Storm Burt: Winds of up to 70mph hit Britain, leaving thousands without power | uk weather





Thousands of homes were left without power on Saturday as Storm Bert continued to batter the country with winds of up to 70mph, pummeling many areas.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that as temperatures begin to rise over the weekend, melting snow and heavy rain could lead to serious flooding across the country.

And UK power chiefs have warned that the full impact of the severe weather has yet to be felt in most parts of the country.

Forecasters are describing this as a multi-hazard event with the worst of the weather yet to come, so our members have access to additional engineers and contact center teams and the control room is closely monitoring the storm as it develops, Ross Easton said. Energy Networks Association, representing electricity grid operators in the UK.

The Met Office said strong winds were expected to cause dangerous coastal conditions, adding that a yellow wind warning was in place for parts of southern England and Wales until 9pm on Sunday. The strongest wind gust so far during the storm was 82mph recorded at Capel Curig in north Wales.

A man in his 60s was killed when a tree fell on his car as he was traveling south on the A34 near Winchester on Saturday morning, according to Hampshire Police, who are investigating whether the incident was weather-related.

In West Yorkshire, a 34-year-old man from Bradford died after his car crashed into a wall in Shipley. Police are investigating the cause, but it has been determined that the road was not frozen at the time.

Five adults and five children had to be rescued after a landslide hit a house in Llanarmon Dyffryn Ceiriog, near Llangollen, north Wales. A North Wales Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they were all taken from the scene and were being assessed by the ambulance service in a warm location. .Further landslides have been reported in the area, but no one is believed to have been affected.

Storm Bert hit Britain on Saturday morning, with weather warnings and 16 flood warnings issued across the country. An amber warning for heavy snow has been issued for Scotland, Yorkshire and the north-east of England, while an amber warning for wind, rain and snow has been issued for most of the rest of England until Sunday.

In Scotland people are urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary as Storm Bert continues to cause travel disruptions across the country. Avanti West Coast has canceled services between Edinburgh and Carlisle and is not due to resume direct services until Sunday afternoon.

The M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire was closed due to high winds and part of the A66 in County Durham was closed in both directions due to snow. Traffic was also reported to be at a standstill on the M80 near Castlecary, North Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Flights at Newcastle Airport were disrupted as heavy snow hit the north-east, with some arrivals diverted to Belfast and Edinburgh.

Rail services, including the Conwy Valley line from Llandudno to Blaenau Ffestiniog and the Heart of Wales line from Swansea to Shropshire, will also be closed on Sunday. Irish Ferries crossings between Pembroke Dock and Rosslare and Stena Lines services between Fishguard and Rosslare have also been cancelled.

Storm Bert also wreaked havoc on the domestic football calendar. Blackburn's Championship clash with Portsmouth was cancelled, as were League Two games Bradford v Accrington, Fleetwoods v MK Dons and Salford v Bromley.

In Scotland, the only matches among the lower leagues to survive the storm were the Scottish Championship match between Ayr and Dunfermline and the League One clash between Montrose and Annan.

The Met Office forecast heavy rain overnight and into Sunday across south-west and southern England, from Oxford to Truro.

The yellow warning is in place until 11.45pm on Sunday, during which up to 70mm of rain could fall. The Met Office said 100-150mm of rain was likely to fall in some areas of Dartmoor.

