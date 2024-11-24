Storm Bert map: Where and when the UK will be hit by snow and wind after Met Office issued weather warning





The Met Office has warned Britons to brace for rain, wind and snow over the weekend as Storm Burt sweeps across the country.

Weather warnings are in place every day until Sunday, including a more severe amber warning, as the country braces for winter weather after temperatures plummeted earlier this week.

The majority of parts of the UK will be under at least one weather warning over the next few days, with Scotland and northern England expected to be the most affected.

A storm warning has been issued from just after noon on Saturday (Meteorological Service).

I was there on Saturday morning as Storm Bert crossed the UK.

An amber warning for heavy snow and ice has been issued for areas north of Scotland's Central Belt from 7am to 5pm on Saturday, with 10 to 20 cm on the ground above 200 meters and up to 20 to 40 cm on hills above 400 metres. .

An additional amber warning for snow was in place until midday for an area stretching from just north of Bradford and Harrogate to Peebles on the Scottish Borders, but was mainly confined to rural areas in north-central England.

Forecasters said power outages and travel disruptions were likely and some rural communities were likely to be cut off.

A yellow weather warning for snow and rain has been issued from Saturday morning to Sunday morning, warning people in Scotland, the north-east and north-west of England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire that there could be a risk to life as the snow melts quickly. wet.

Rain is also forecast for south-west England and Wales, with more than 100mm of rain expected in the Highlands and up to 150mm in parts of Dartmoor.

As of 3pm on Saturday, there were seven yellow weather warnings in place across the UK, but mostly in the west.

A gale warning has been issued for the entire south coast and most of western Scotland, while a rain warning has been issued for Wales until 6am on Sunday. Additional rain warnings have been issued for north-west England and central Scotland.

As of 3pm on Saturday, seven weather warnings remain in effect (Meteorological Administration)

Met Office deputy meteorologist Dan Holley said: Storm Burt will transition into much milder air and the risk of winter will gradually diminish over the weekend, but heavy snow is expected to fall for a period of time across parts of northern England and Scotland, particularly the Highlands, on Saturday . and a warning is displayed.

Heavy rain forecast for Saturday morning (Korea Meteorological Administration)

Heavy rain will affect some areas through Saturday and Sunday, particularly across southern and western England, with a number of warnings in place.

He added that the rapid melting of snow accumulated over the weekend and a period of strong winds are likely to further exacerbate the impact and cause travel disruption as well as flooding for some.

In fact, by 3pm on Saturday there were 26 flood warnings in place in England, with 83 flood warnings in place below that. There are six flood warnings in place for southern and eastern Scotland, one warning in place in Orkney and 41 warnings and five warnings in place in Wales.

Unstable weather is likely to continue until early next week, with strong winds and showers falling in various places. Temperatures in most areas will be average, but strong winds will make it feel somewhat cold.

Looking further ahead, there are signs that there will be a brief return to cold weather with a brief spell of wintry showers, especially in the north, before becoming milder and more unsettled again towards the end of next week.

